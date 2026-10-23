Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
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A temporary fix at best. The EU still hasn’t accepted any real science and this stop gap is only because they haven’t been able to cut a deal with russia - their favorite partner. After putin is not so busy they will cut a deal with him. Look for a very bad deal for european citizens but a very good deal for putin.

In the meantime lets hope the EU countries can pay for the Anerican LNG, which should increase in price.

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