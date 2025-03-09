Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The cost of power in South Carolina is about to increase, and electricity availability is about to decrease. I will try to explain why…

Earlier this week I was honored to share the instructional duties of a short course on EV’s with my friend Henrik de Gyor at USCB-OLLI in Bluffton, South Carolina. Later, my friend Tom Shepstone published the fact sheets that we provided to the 75 or so attendees to the course. It was enjoyable and satisfying to share our experiences and knowledge with this group, which had very high energy IQ’s and good questions.

One takeaway for me was the reminder that charging EV’s in a few years is going to be problematic if the sales of EV’s picks up and they become very popular. Why? Because the bulk electric power supply to charge them is under siege via remaining Federal and state regulations and laws. Namely, the EPA's “Endangerment Finding.”

This rules which basically considers CO 2 a pollutant, is at the heart of the government’s “War on Fossil Fuels.” Remember when Obama’s Administration increased the fleet fuel mileage standard to 54.5 mpg? Many engineers and car enthusiasts wondered, “How could that ever happen?” It is impossible to obtain a fleet average fuel economy of 54.5 mpg with a fleet of 3,500+ pound cars and SUV’s that Americans love.” The answer? Force most people to drive EV’s whether we want them or not.

Up till now, the general public has not been affected by this extreme and restrictive rule. Call it law. But, if not repealed, it will weaken America, drive electricity prices higher and provide government more control over our freedoms. I have written previous articles on Santee-Cooper, the EPA Endangerment Finding, and the importance of electricity.

Over 100 links of relevant technical and political references may be found here. These are intended to provide confidence for the reader that the conclusions written here are in fact, well thought out and researched.

Let me explain below what it means from an electricity generation viewpoint and the harm these Federal EPA Rules have done to impact the people of my adopted state of South Carolina.

Bulk Power Supply to Palmetto Electric

Let me be specific and discuss the bulk power supply for our area, the low country of South Carolina, one of the few regions in the U.S. that still has a regional utility. This region is supplied electricity by Palmetto Electric which is a cooperative. Palmetto Electric does not generate electricity. They transmit and distribute electricity to homes and businesses in our area. They do a very good job at it.

Palmetto Electric obtains its primary supply of bulk electric power from Santee-Cooper. (the term bulk power refers to huge quantities of electricity measured in megawatts). Santee-Cooper is also known as the “South Carolina Public Service Authority”. This is a state owned agency and it is governed by the legislature of South Carolina. So it is independent of Regional Transmission Operators (RTOs) such as the massive PJM Interconnection. I hope our state remains independent!

The generation assets of Santee-Cooper. listed below, are from the latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). According to Santee-Cooper’s facts, coal power plants represent 60.1% of the total owned generation. Natural gas represents 20.9% and solar 2.5%. This is where Palmetto Electric obtains nearly all of the bulk power used on Hilton Head, Bluffton, and other areas served by Palmetto Electric.

On January 8th, 2025, coal power provided over 88% of the electricity generated. That is because it was needed then, and coal was also the lowest cost fuel at that moment.

Theoretical electrical generation capacities follow, but percentages of installed capacity do not, of course, match actual generation:

Here is a graph of the actual generation by fuel for a cold week in January 2025. Coal was everything at the moment of need.

Why are Electricity Rates Rising?

The path to replacing coal power with solar, natural gas, wind and battery electric storage systems (BESS) will be at an enormous cost.

Worse yet, wind and solar are intermittent generation. They only generate when the wind is blowing and the sun shining. This is obvious to almost everyone, but the BESS promoters claim battery storage will smooth generation through the day. (It may for a few hours, but not days).

Further, this has been tried by Hawaii, Germany, UK and California and the cost of electricity has risen significantly in each of these locations. Below is a chart of the ten lowest and the ten highest cost electricity prices in the United States. The highest costs of generation are in the states most aggressive in shutting down coal plants. The low costs in Washington & Oregon are due to the locally abundant and inexpensive hydropower. The other eight low-cost electricity states all use significant amounts of coal power, just as Santee-Cooper does now.

Coal Power Has Numerous Advantages

Amongst these advantages are:

Least cost fuel to generate electricity (from above chart and past history of power costs in S.C.)

Coal fuel cost has been stable for decades

They are Dispatchable when electricity Demand increases, load can be increased to satisfy Demand

Proven Reliability

Most resilient in cold weather

Long lasting, robust power plants

On-site fuel storage capacity for months, unlike pipeline provided natural gas which the flow can be interrupted if there is a control problem or physical damage to the pipeline providing fuel flow to the power plant

Planning to shut these reliable coal plants down is planning for higher cost and less reliable electricity.

Why do I say that? Because that is what has occurred in every location it has been tried (Germany, UK, Hawaii, Canary Islands, California, Denmark and more). Here is some more data provided by my friend Dave Walsh on the cost of electricity in selected countries in 2024. The red dots above the bars indicate more than 30% wind and/or solar on the respective Grids.

It is not only cost, it is also a matter of power reliability. In many countries, electricity is rationed, and industry has been downsized due to either the high cost or the unavailability of electricity.

President Trump has, in this regard, declared a “National Energy Emergency.” He is correct in doing so. Let’s take a look at the current planning for South Carolina electricity generation and expected Demand through 2040. The chart below is from Santee-Cooper’s latest (September 2024) IRP.

The dotted black line that shows about 6,700 MW Demand in 2030 is about 1,700 MW above the installed capacity planned to be owned by Santee-Cooper in 2030. This deficit is planned to be filled with purchased power from other utilities or Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the construction of more natural gas generation.

Perhaps supplying bulk power to meet demand is possible, but there is a gap between supply and peak demand. Further, if we check the IRP’s for the neighboring utilities of Duke Energy and Dominion, they, too, are planning to exit coal about the same time.

Build nuclear, some say. OK, but remember, it took Georgia Power about ten years to build Units 3 & 4 at Plant Vogtle and they cost about $34 billion. The final cost was well over projected numbers. By the way, Georgia Power recently updated its IRP to keep coal plants running that had previously been announced as scheduled to be closed.

Long story short, the least cost bulk power supply in this region is from the coal plants.

Until new nuclear plants can be constructed and started up, these coal plants need to be properly maintained, and new coal plants, such as the once planned (and equipment purchased) for the proposed Pee Dee coal plant should be built. The 600 MW plant was properly planned in 2008, but stopped in 2011 due to environmental opposition to CO 2 production. Here is an artist’s depiction of that plant

I remember Mr. Bill McCall, (now retired), then a senior executive at Santee-Cooper presenting a case for why it was needed. He was right. It should not have been canceled. Of course, the Summer nuclear plant expansion of Units 2 and 3 was also a good plan.

Let's, though, get back to the likely difficulty of supplying South Carolina’s existing high electricity demand industries (Nucor and Century Aluminum are just two) with energy and also supplying power for thousands of EV’s in a few short years.

Charging Your EV in 2030

I have tried to show how electricity may become limited when the coal plants are shut down. The implications of this are serious.

Consider the terms “Demand Response” and “Smart Meters.” These are polite terms for rationing. The utility shutting off your water heater or your air conditioner for a few moments or an hour is not a big deal. But, in 2030 when you come home and plan to charge your EV, it may not be allowable until late at night. Maybe not a problem? But, maybe you would like to charge your EV to be available, just as your current ICE powered vehicle is available on a moment’s notice.

I encourage you to read the Santee-Cooper IRP and follow the news on power generation in South Carolina. Yes, South Carolina is a leader in nuclear power. Our state ranks #3 in the nation. But for our region, only 322 MW of power comes from the Summer Unit #1 nuclear plant. Therefore, the existing EPA Rules, in particular the “Endangerment Finding” will greatly impact all of those served by Palmetto Electric.

Conclusions

The EPA Endangerment Finding needs to be repealed so utilities can get back to proper planning of affordable, reliable electricity generation The State Legislature should push back on extreme EPA Rules that are rooted in political bias, not protection of human health or the environment The Pee Dee Coal Plant should be constructed, as was planned in 2008.

Our State Senator Tom Davis understands energy and electricity generation better than most. I wish him good success in improving the Energy IQ of his colleagues in the Legislature.

My Congressional Representative is Nancy Mace, I will be writing her as well. I encourage my friends to do likewise. If our elected representatives do not hear from us, South Carolina’s electricity prices and availability may, unfortunately, match California or Hawaii’s in the future.

See original post here for full story, references, and sources.

