Doug Sheridan takes a philosophical look at the energy transition that wasn’t and the lessons to be learned:

Vaclav Smil writes in his book, Invention and Innovation, that history provides four factual corrective to visions of ever faster progress of invention.



First, every major, far-reaching advance carries its own inherent concerns, if not outright undesirable consequences, whether immediately appreciated or apparent only much later.



Second, rushing to secure commercial primacy or deploying the most convenient but clearly not the best possible technique may not be the long-term prescription for success.



Third, we cannot judge the ultimate acceptance, societal fit, and commercial success of a specific invention during the early stages of its development and commercial adoption, and much less so as long it remains, even after it's public launch, or trial stages.



Fourth, skepticism is appropriate whenever the problem is so extraordinarily challenging that even the combination of perseverance and plentiful financing is no guarantee of success after decades of trying.

Despite these clear lessons, both the acknowledgments of reality and the willingness to learn, even modestly, from past failures and cautionary experience seem to find less and less acceptance in modern societies where masses of scientifically illiterate, and often surprisingly innumerate, citizens are exposed daily to over-enthusiastically shared reports of potential breakthroughs and vastly exaggerated claims regarding new inventions.



Worst of all, news media often serve up patently false promises as soon-to-come, fundamental, or, as the current parlance has it, "disruptive" shifts that will "transform" modern societies. Characterizing this state of affairs as living in a postfactual society is, unfortunately, not much of an exaggeration.



Our Take 1: Smil published this book in 2023, right in the midst of when seemingly every new technology under the sun—including things like EVs, fake meat, wind turbines and solar panels, biofuels and green hydrogen—were being pumped by scientifically illiterate investors, company execs, environmental activists, and journalists as destined to take over the world because of something-something "S-curves" or Moore's Law.



Our Take 2: Those were incredibly frustrating times. Fact-free claims were treated as gospel by policy- and decision-makers and the inch-deep media, even as informed pushback was dismissed as denial of the inevitable. Now, $10 trillion and years into the failed energy transition, Smil's words ring as true as the day he wrote them.

My Take: Everything Sheridan observes is 100% on the money, but there is very much more. It’s the corruption involved. The energy transition was nothing more than one Gigantic Green Grift by elites seeking to pull money out of the pockets of the poor and middle class and power out of the hands of our elected representatives to give power to globalists. It was a manifestation of the “You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy” lie which was designed to award Big Banks, Big Green, and Big Tech, among many others, with a corporatist bonanza at our expense while forcing us into 15-minute cities where they can control us and sxap every ounce of our vitalitry as free peoples.

