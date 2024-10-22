We are in deep trouble. Our politics and policy across the West have descended into a vicious war to the death as everything is weaponized with the goal of destroying opponents. Our buddy, Jim Willis, from Marcellus Drilling News, has an excellent post up about an effort by the tax-exempt NGO known as Public Citizen to arrest, prosecute, and jail fossil fuel executives as criminals.

Click image for report

Public Citizen’s agenda was reviewed by Jim in a post I republished last year and I added this editor’s note at the time:

Jim views this Public Citizen Foundation lawfare initiative as “seriously demented.” That’s true as far as it goes with respect to the ideas promoted, but there’s much more to the story. It is that uber-wealthy elites who fund this demented stuff are serious as could be and not demented at all. No, they’re smart as hell and devious beyond. As I wrote here, here and, especially, here, coordinated RICO-type lawfare is the strategy of these folks for securing unrestrained power and ever more immense wealth: Public Citizen also worked with the Energy Foundation, the Sierra Club, the Rockefeller Family Fund and the NRDC gang to craft the fraudulent Environmental Integrity Project. The Energy Foundation is, of course, funded by the Sea Change Foundation, the dark money fractivist funder (more here) and, to top it off, Rob Weissman, the President of Public Citizen (which also does the IRS film flam using two organizations) was part of the La Jolla Junta behind the current effort to gin up a RICO case around global warming; a shot across the industry’s bow that has boomeranged back on the fractivists and, ironically, is the perfect illustration of what a RICO conspiracy really is. Yes, we are fighting raw power, not the demented ideology espoused by those addicted to it for consumption by their shills. And, where the hell are RICO lawsuits against these conspiratorial elites? Why is the oil and gas industry sitting on its hands and trying to buy off the enemy with ridiculous PR efforts (e.g., API tactics) and silly greenwashing that everyone knows is just pouring a little bit of money down the rat hole. Stop playing stupid games and sue the bastards yourself! Get in the fight!

I stand by those comments and things have only gotten worse over the last year, and not only concerning energy. Consider the following examples:

Personnel is, as they say, policy. About a month ago, Kamala Harris appointed Camila Thorndike as her “Climate Engagement Director,” which means the latter could, in a Harris Administration, become Climate Czar or an EPA Director, for example. These are some of the things she has stated:



"I would challenge anyone who is in the fossil fuel sector to consider putting their talents elsewhere because, to my mind, there's no greater source of harm than continuing to cook the planet, which we've known for decades."



"Onwards with the clean energy revolution. Down with the fossil dictators and oligarchs.”



"The fossil fuel industry’s ecoterrorism is still great birth control."



[It’s all] "about political and cultural change to overcome the individualism, white supremacy + toxic patriarchy that fossil fuel co’s weaponize against affordable solutions we already have for rapid decarbonization."



Does anyone think Camila and Kamala won’t attempt to not only ban fracking but also adopt the Public Citizen agenda?

The Mann vs. Steyn trial showed us the law meant absolutely nothing. The objective was to destroy Mark Steyn and the entire legal system was weaponized to do so. Steyn himself, though, in a superb post, tells us this is the least of the problems the West faces with such weaponization. He cites the case of Peter Lynch in the UK who protested lack of political action to address the murder of three young girls. So, the police turned on him, of course, and the result was this:

Richardson had an agenda and it was similar to that of Justin Trudeau when he moved to destroy Canadian truckers by seizing their bank accounts so as to enforce the government narrative. As Steyn says, “they want you dead.”

We have another example here in the U.S. with the case of a non-violent pro-life protester, reported by the Thomas More Society:

63-year-old Christian grandfather Cal Zastrow is a faith-filled, outspoken advocate for the most innocent amongst us—the unborn.

Last week, he was marched into one of the deadliest federal prisons in the United States after being convicted on weaponized charges brought by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice.

His ‘crime’? Peacefully opposing abortion while praying and singing hymns.

He was tried and convicted alongside our client Paul Vaughn, a pro-life father of 11, in Nashville federal court on Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act charges brought by the Biden-Harris DOJ.

Cal will begin serving his hard time in the Federal Correctional Institute Thomson in Thomson, Illinois—one of the most violent prisons in the nation.



One thing is clear: The top priority of the Biden-Harris DOJ’s pro-abortion prosecutors is to make an example out of Cal, to frighten pro-lifers into silent submission.

Needless to say, the various recent Trump prosecutions fall into the same category. They are political prosecutions just as the prosecution of General Mike Flynn and so many others were, with CNN alerted in advance as jack-booted FBI thugs conducted pre-dawn raids of the homes of persons persecuted.

This is the world in which we live today. It is massively corrupt, especially within the government and the legal system. Everything has been turned into weapons and it will only get progressively worse if leadership of our institutions doesn’t change and quickly. We also desperately need NGO reform and must return power to the people.

#PoliticalWeaponization #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #UK #Steyn #KamalaHarris #Steyn #DOJ #PublicCitizen #NGOs

Share