The CO2 Coalition has put together another comment on the proposed repeal of the EPA Endangerment Finding. It is authored by Richard Lindzen, Professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, Emeritus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and William Happer, Professor of Physics, Emeritus, Princeton University. It 43 pages of facts explaining exactly why the Endangerment Finding was a exercise in junk science and may be found here.

The introduction, a perfect example of the junk science involved in the original finding, and the fundamental conclusion follow:

The EPA Endangerment Finding is:

“[T]he Administrator finds that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere may reasonably be anticipated both to endanger public health and to endanger public welfare. Specifically, the Administrator is defining the “air pollution” referred to in CAA section 202(a) to be the mix of six long-lived and directly-emitted greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6).”

“The Administrator has considered how elevated concentrations of the well-mixed greenhouse gases and associated climate change affect public health by evaluating the risks associated with changes in air quality, increases in temperatures, changes in extreme weather events, increases in food- and water- borne pathogens, and changes in aeroallergens.” 74 FR 66,497.

At the outset it is important to understand that carbon dioxide has two relevant properties, as a creator of food and oxygen, and as a greenhouse gas (GHG).

As to food and oxygen, carbon dioxide is essential to nearly all life on earth by creating food and oxygen by photosynthesis. Further, it creates more food as its level in the atmosphere increases. For example, doubling carbon dioxide from today’s approximately 420 ppm to 840 ppm would increase the amount of food available to people worldwide by roughly 40%, and doing so would have a negligible effect on temperature.

As to carbon dioxide as a GHG, the Endangerment Finding is premised on the Net Zero Theory that carbon dioxide and other GHG emissions must be reduced to Net Zero and the use of fossil fuels must be eliminated by 2050 to avoid catastrophic global warming and more extreme weather.

A key premise the EPA has asserted is, “The increased concentrations of GHGs in the atmosphere and the resulting warming have led to more frequent and more intense heat waves and extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and retreating snow and ice.”

Further, a foundational premise of everything the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does is that the “evidence is clear that carbon dioxide (CO2) is the main driver of climate change,” where “main driver means responsible for more than 50% of the change.”

We demonstrate that the scientific underpinnings of the Endangerment Finding and of both the EPA and IPCC premises are fatally flawed science, for two key separate and combined reasons:

First, both fail to consider contradictory science, including

the physics that demonstrates increasing carbon dioxide and other GHGs can only cause negligible warming and cannot, have not and will not cause catastrophic warming

as a result, increasing GHGs cannot cause increased extreme weather

that doubling carbon dioxide from today’s level will have a trivial effect on temperature but increase the world’s food supply by 40%

that eliminating carbon dioxide and fossil fuels will have disastrous effects for Americans, America, the poor and people worldwide.

Second, both are not based on science, and are based on unscientific evidence.

Thus, there is no scientific basis for the Endangerment Finding that GHGs will endanger the public health and, furthermore, it endangers the public health and welfare itself. Accordingly, it should be repealed ASAP.

Frankly, we also demonstrate the Endangerment Finding is a classic example of what Peter Drucker described as government subordinating science to “value-judgments that are the reverse of, and largely incompatible with, any criteria one could possibly call scientific.”

Further, our opinion is that science requires urgent action to repeal the Endangerment Finding and other government actions based on it because they are policies that will destroy western economies, impoverish the working middle class, condemn billions of the world’s poorest to continued poverty and increased starvation, leave our children despairing over the alleged absence of a future, and will enrich the enemies of the West who are enjoying the spectacle of our suicide march…

The USGCRP and earlier CCSP provided 17 papers the Endangerment Finding relied on (TSD 6) and since 2009 has provided various National Climate Assessments (NCAs).

None of the 17 seemed relevant to rebutting the physics we demonstrated that increasing GHGs cannot cause catastrophic warming and extreme weather earlier in this comment.