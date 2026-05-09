Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Spuds1964's avatar
Spuds1964
5h

Yet when it came to takings for raptors and bats, FWS turned a blind eye to the negative impacts of Wind Turbine and Solar Panels commonly known as "Pinwheels of Death Panels"!

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2h

The destruction of forests and farmlands and scenic views and killing of wildlife and their habitat with solar farms and on or offshore wind farms is one of my biggest objections to those so-called "renewables".

Your article has raised a question - Do the big corporate "renewables" developers even have to pay for "incidental take permits", or are they just given a free pass?

Either way, you're right - congress needs to get on this and find a reasonable balance for protecting the environment and equal treatment under the law.

With sky high fees for private landowners, the government's doing a lot more "taking" than the private landowner.

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