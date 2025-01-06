Tony Heller of Real Climate Science published a very short and to the point article the other day contrasting some “end of snow” hyperbole from 25 years ago with the reality today:

Twenty-five years after the end of snow was announced, snow is forecast for at least 48 states and all of the UK and Ireland.

The hyperbole, of course, never ends, despite evidence to the contrary, which is ordinary people rate climate change way down on their lists of priorities. Moreover, the longer the hyperbole continues, the less credibility the climate cult has. It’s leaders are reduced to screaming ‘climate denier’ as if it was possible to deny climate change. It has always changed and will forever change. The only question is how much of the change is natural and how much, if any, is man-made and it’s one that can’t answered with any reliability. The one thing we do know is that foolish predictions don’t earn street cred.

Along that line, here is the National Weather Service forecast for Washington, D.C. today, when Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance are to be formally elected as our leaders today:

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Al Gore must be somewhere near D.C. today!

