The Toyoto decision is hardly a surprise as this 2022 article shows us, but the decisions of Mazda, Subaru and VW to say whoa are new. Excerpts from the story of Mr. Toyoda prescient views follow:

The president of Toyota has doubts about whether automakers and consumers are ready for a full shift to electric vehicles, pointing to what he believes is growing discomfort with the trend. "That silent majority is wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option," Akio Toyoda told reporters on a visit to Thailand over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reports. "But they think it’s the trend so they can’t speak out loudly.” Electric vehicles made up 6% of new car sales this year in the US and 18% in California, Electrek reports. The fast rate of adoption, plus success from all-EV rivals like Tesla and Rivian, has pushed most of Toyota's competitors to set dates for when they will no longer sell gas-powered cars, including General Motors (2035) and Honda (2040), among others… But Toyota is not yet plotting a full transition to EVs. It plans to mostly stick to its hybrid roots, made famous by the Prius, while exploring other options, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” says Toyoda.

It turns out Mr. Toyodo success in the car business is no accident. He’s a leader and now others are following.

