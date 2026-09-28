Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
Sep 28

Anyone ever consider thermodynamics in the winter?

Unless there is heat input in to a building, there will be heat loss to exterior cold at night when most people are sleeping. Electric heat must operate to make up that loss, regardless of how well insulated the building is. Heat generation alone can consume many megawatts of power.

New York State has a lit of older buildings, not well insulated.

The New York State legislature cannot repeal the Laws of Thermodynamics.

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