This is a 19-minute video from our favorite Australian curmudgeon, John Cadogan., exposing the silliness of a new EV charging scheme. There are about 5 minutes of ads, though, and the remaining 14 mintes or so are pure entertainment, although, as usual, we must issue a language warning.

Cadogan’s observations regarding the uttter stupudity of Australian energy policy are just spot on, of course, as he excoriates that nation’s climate and denergy czar, Chris Bowen. Enjoy!

#Australia #EVs #Charging #EVcharging #JohnCadogan

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