A few weeks ago, I found myself at the PGA Houston Open having one of those rare conversations that sticks with you. I was talking with Doug Terreson —longtime Wall Street energy analyst and now author of Can’t Deny It: An Unlikely Wall Street Career and the Calls that Reshaped the Energy Industry. We talked about golf, life, raising a family, and the energy sector—the kind of broad-ranging, reflective exchange that’s becoming harder to find in today’s soundbite world.

That night, I ordered his book. Then I found his interview on Digital Wildcatters Podcast, where he revisits his most defining market calls: “The Era of the Super Majors,” “The Golden Age of Refining,” and “The Pledge.” I was hooked.

As someone who’s worked in the energy space for years and just wrapped up a Master’s in Data Analytics, I was struck by the clarity and conviction behind Doug’s thinking. These weren’t just sharp ideas—they were against-the-grain forecasts that proved to be direction-setting for the industry. Perhaps the most impactful takeaway was Doug’s ability to connect with the reader through his writing—it’s clear, grounded, and incredibly human.

After reading three-quarters of the book, I reached back out—this time with a few questions. Doug was generous with his time, and what followed felt less like an interview and more like the kind of mentorship the energy industry could use more of.

A Conversation with Doug Terreson

Q: You’ve made some bold calls that went against the grain. What’s your advice to the next generation of analysts—especially in today’s data-heavy world?

Doug: The short answer? Be honest with yourself. That’s where it starts. You’ve got to question your own thinking just as hard as you question the market. For me, doing the work myself was everything. And if my view ended up matching the consensus, I assumed I missed something and kept digging. My best calls were the loneliest—and, yeah, sometimes people laughed. But when the thesis held and the tide finally turned? Nothing better.

Q: I can relate to that. I just wrapped up a master’s in data analytics, and there’s so much data now that it’s easy to get lost in it—almost like building your own echo chamber.

Doug: Exactly. The edge isn’t just in having more data—it’s in knowing what to do with it. You need clarity, conviction, and the guts to act when the evidence lines up. And when the market’s moving against you, that gets tough. But that’s where real courage lives.

Q: One of your biggest ideas was “The Era of the Super Majors.” Do you think we’re in a new era now?

Doug: We are—and like before, it comes down to capital discipline. The Super Major era was all about scale and global reach. That worked for a while—until the industry got sloppy. Growth trumped returns, and investors checked out. But now, we’re in a better place. The industry has refocused on return on capital, free cash flow, and shareholder alignment. That shift—what I called “The Pledge”—changed everything. And I think this new era, grounded in discipline and an ownership mindset, has real staying power.

Q: In the book, you’re open about learning from failure. That stood out to me. How did you deal with the weight of public mistakes?

Doug: I’ll be honest—it hurt. When you get something wrong on Wall Street, it’s not just wrong—it’s visible. But instead of wallowing, I used it. I’m competitive, and failure pushed me to tighten my process and work harder. I also knew I didn’t have a lot of runway to miss again. They weren’t paying me to be creative—they were paying me to be right. Over time, I realized it’s not about perfection—it’s about process, resilience, and staying grounded. And when I did get it right, especially on big calls, I tried to keep my ego in check. Hopefully I pulled that off.

Q: Your career started in the field with Schlumberger. That’s not the usual route to Wall Street. How did that shape your work as an analyst?

Doug: It made all the difference. I wasn’t just reading about capital cycles—I’d lived them. I knew the operational language, the rhythms, even the personalities of the field. That helped me cut through the noise. I could tell when strategies made sense and when they were just spin. That real-world lens gave me an edge most analysts didn’t have. It’s not for everyone—working rigs is no joke—but for me, it was formative.

Q: Last one—and this one’s personal. As a father to a young daughter, I really appreciated how you talked about family, coaching, and faith. How did those pillars shape your life?

Doug: That’s my favorite topic. We only get one life, and for me, being there for my family—really present—was everything. Wall Street moves fast, and it can distort your priorities if you’re not careful. But I always tried to step back and remember who I was outside of the job. Coaching my kids, leading with patience, staying grounded in faith—it helped me through the hard parts. And I’m glad to hear you’re already thinking that way. Gymnastics today, team sports tomorrow—but more than anything, your steady presence will shape her in ways you can’t imagine yet. That’s the real legacy.

Final Thoughts

Doug’s story is more than a memoir—it’s a reminder that clarity, discipline, and integrity still matter in an industry that’s constantly evolving. Whether you’re new to energy or have spent decades in the field, Can’t Deny It offers lessons worth sitting with.

If you’ve read the book, I’d love to hear what stood out to you. And if you haven’t yet—add it to your list. It’s one of the most insightful energy reads I’ve come across in years.

