Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
5m

Dear Mr.Shepstone, Thank you for this great article. Reading this the first thing this morning starts my day in a great way.It shows how the climate cons took over the data,twisted it into what would benefit their followers financially at the expense of the taxpayers. Made my day.I will use this in our fight here in VA. against the flagrant, false, non scientific information and shine the light on their lies and distortions.The truth will set us all free!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture