When the first line of the story is “Both Democrats and Republicans finally agree on something,” you know there is something rotten afoot that’s all about the money. The editors of Real Clear Energy just put out a post that could have, and may well have, be written by the renewables lobby. It’s a disgusting appeal to maintain an Inflation Reduction Act sop to uneconomical and grid-threatening green energy.

Here’s the entire post, and I’ve highlighted the worst parts:

Both Democrats and Republicans finally agree on something. Embracing the emerging energy world of tomorrow retains a necessity for more domestic American mining. For example, we need to continually produce more of the rare earths and other critical minerals that are integral to wind, solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and even defense applications. These are constantly evolving technologies becoming more vital, and they are comprised of things that the International Energy Agency calls “a new frontier for global energy security.” Indeed, as our RealClearEnergy braintrust titan Mark Mills confirmed in The Wall Street Journal some years back, “If You Want ‘Renewable Energy,’ Get Ready to Dig.” If not, we are setting ourselves up for a massive national security problem. China is decades ahead of the U.S. when it comes to implementing a minerals strategy and continues to dominate global supply chains. And we environmentalists already know that China’s environmental protections are nowhere near what ours are. China controls about 70% of the world’s rare earth production, and we rely heavily on the Chinese Communist Party’s willingness to export. A very risky endeavor indeed. As both the Biden and Trump administration’s have moved to confront China’s unfair trade practices, Beijing has turned to its minerals weapon, putting strict limits on mineral exports or cutting them off altogether. Strategic energy and manufacturing incentives – namely here, the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit – are urgent tools in our competition with China and other adversaries. They must be preserved. Coming out of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has clearly benefitted red states, the Section 45X credit is a tax credit designed to incentivize the U.S. production of certain energy components and critical minerals. The New York Times reported in February that “about 80% of manufacturing investments spurred by a Biden-era climate law have flowed to Republican districts.” The reality is that supply chain security begins in the mine. We must stop China’s dominance in the manufacturing of these key components of the energy of the future. And 45X helps reduce the cost of private-sector investments. It puts our American workers back in charge of manufacturing. The credit is creating high paying, permanent jobs that are helping to bring economic growth back to areas that have seen utterly stagnant industrial and manufacturing growth. Saving the subsidy, which is projected to bring up to some $135 billion in savings for clean technology manufacturers between 2022 and 2031, would also save jobs in many red states. Just take deep red Ohio, a leading state in solar manufacturing industry. Ohio has over 220 solar companies that support 7,800 total jobs in the state.

Make no mistake: the 2026 midterms are watching. In battleground Georgia, 42,000 jobs could be at stake if some of the IRA tax credits get repealed. In battleground Nevada (home to the only operating U.S. lithium mine), House Republican Mark Amodei, for instance, says that he will not vote for a reconciliation bill that repeals either of two key IRA tax credits: the 45x manufacturing credit and the 30d tax credit (a credit of $7,500 to individuals who buy electric vehicles built in the U.S.). Some Republican hardliners inexplicably want to kill every piece of the IRA but this is an important tool to incentivize domestic manufacturing, including critical minerals production. We need 45X to survive and to be tightened to exclude foreign sourcing. If we are going to regain our competitive footing and challenge China’s current dominance, the U.S. government needs to fix loopholes in tax incentives that benefit foreign entities of concern. We need to expand loan and grant programs to spur production and help balance the massive up-front investments that are unique to hardrock mining. The 45X tax credit is available to domestic miners for a defined set of minerals who also refine minerals. Unfortunately, the credit is not available for miners without refining capacity and is also available to domestic refiners who use foreign ore, including from China and Russia. Including domestic mining without integrated refining and restricting the credit to exclude those refiners using ore from foreign entities of concern is essential to supporting domestic production. In addition, giving the federal government the ability to add minerals critical to our national and economic security to the list covered by the credit would further improve our domestic supply chains. The 45X tax credit supports many of the paths being pushed by President Trump and Republicans to achieve our Energy Dominance and rebuild U.S. mining. After all, it is four red states, for instance, that dominate in wind power: Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Kansas. We should be supporting an all-of-the-above energy strategy, which includes renewables where they make economic sense. Pro-energy means being pro-mining.

This is, quite obviously, nothing more than an appeal to keep throwing borrowed in the name of taxpayers at uneconomicsal sdolar and wind schemes whose only benefit is making grifters wealthier off the backs of taxpayers. We’re all in favor of more mining, but it’s just a cover story in this instance for solar and wind and mining doesn’t require subsidies. It only needs less oppressive regulations.

And, the arguments made by the swamp in this instance are putrid as it gets:

Solar and wind energy are anything but "vital” and are destroying our grid at every turn, while leading to exploding electricity prices wherever implemented on a large scale.

We are so far in debt as a nation, it's insane beyond measure to keep throwing money at a losing industry.

The solar and wind facilities are going to Red States because that's where the land (and, in some cases, the stupid policies) are, not because it's benefitting those states. One only has to look at the Texas debacle to appreciate the costs to these states and locals, by and large, don't want the projects.

The suggestion “We should be supporting an all-of-the-above energy strategy, which includes renewables where they make economic sense,”is bizarre, to say the least. We know solar and wind destroy grids. “All-of-the-above” is self-destruction. And, adding “when they make economic sense”wins the prize for obfuscation. They never make economic sense. We know that. Suggesting some do is a lie, stinking, rotten lie that only a damned lobbyist would attempt.

Gut this IRA in its entirety. No exceptions whatsoever! If you don't do this, Republican, you’re committing suicide, just like the Tories in the UK did.

