Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Are you profiled in the DeSmog database? Please consider nominating yourself with a message (per their invitation). Please provide quotations about your views about climate alarmism and forced energy transformation. Describe the anti-economic, anti-ecological features of wind, solar, and batteries. And explain why your views are part of the great debate. (DeSmog’s categories are Stance on Climate Change, Key Quotes, and Key Deeds.)

Their database is nearing one thousand! With hundreds more profiles, what began as a “disinformer” expose becomes an impressive listing of go-to professionals for the open-minded. So much for the “science is settled” and “the experts tell us” arguments.

The economy and the environment need your voice to help save both from Big Environmentalism and the Climate Industrial Complex. Submit your nomination, proudly, here.

DeSmog Blogs at MasterResource

Editor's Note: Robert’s suggestion is pure Alinsky and I love it. Let's turn the tables and put ourselves in the database! I found I was already there as part of Energy In Depth at one time, but I'd really like to have my own listing, so I nominated myself as an individual. I didn’t keep a copy, unfortunately, but, then,you know who I am anyway.

#Bradley #MasterResource #DeSmog #Energy #Climate #ClimateDisinformation

