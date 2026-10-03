Guest Post from Daniel Turner via Real Clear Energy.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals was once a graveyard for infrastructure projects. As venue for heavily litigated statutes like the Clean Air Act (CAA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), it was where projects went to die, bleeding out slowly from the combined effects of delays, uncertainty, and legal fees, with real costs to job creation and economic growth.

E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C. , by Toohool - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=154453731

Recently, though, the D.C. Circuit appears to be singing from a new hymnal. The court has begun implementing new Supreme Court precedent to restore a degree of sanity to federal permitting, delivering a blow to the activist environmental groups that traditionally find a friendly reception within its walls.

On August 25, the D.C. Circuit upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval of Venture Global’s CP2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Louisiana, tossing out a challenge from environmental groups and commercial fishermen that threw 11 separate legal claims at the project.

This export terminal is the kind of infrastructure key to the president’s energy and trade dominance agendas, facilitating the export of American energy, creating hundreds of good-paying jobs, and reducing the trade deficit. Judge Douglas Ginsburg, writing for a unanimous panel, said the challengers were asking for a level of second-guessing the law simply doesn’t allow.

The 40-plus page opinion centers on the interpretation of the Natural Gas Act and the newly reined-in NEPA analysis required by the Supreme Court’s precedent-setting ruling last year in Seven County. This is perhaps the most consequential D.C. Circuit application of Seven County to date for a wholly private-sector project.

Last September, the court similarly applied the precedent, overturning its own prior ruling, to toss an environmental lawsuit against FERC over its approval of a pipeline for the Tennessee Valley Authority, the federally owned electric utility. In that case, the Sierra Club sought to block natural gas infrastructure meant to replace a coal power plant, arguing that FERC failed to model future downstream emissions.

That’s right: a group professing to protect the environment cited procedure in an effort to block a project that would reduce both emissions and costs for ratepayers.

NEPA analysis that once ran thousands of pages and offered endless openings for frivolous lawsuits has finally met a more rational interpretation, one aligned with congressional intent. In Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, the Supreme Court reduced NEPA’s sprawling reach to its simplest form: the law requires an agency to prepare an environmental impact statement if a project is a major federal action that significantly affects the environment.

It does not require the agency to pick any particular option. It does not allow a lawsuit to relitigate the need for a given piece of infrastructure. It simply says: conduct a review, and write the report.

Quoting the Supreme Court directly, the panel explained that the “bedrock principle of judicial review in NEPA cases can be stated in a word: Deference.” Environmental activists compiled 11 claims targeting FERC’s review; the court’s response amounted to this: you’re asking for a kind of searching review that doesn’t exist anymore.

In the court’s own words, borrowed from an earlier D.C. Circuit case, “after Seven County, the era of searching NEPA review is over.” For 20 years, “searching review” was the ultimate trump card: find one gap in the paperwork, get a remand, add another two years. Those days of NEPA warfare may finally be behind us.

As a result, the executive branch is executing its energy dominance agenda. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is pushing to speed up LNG export approvals, while Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is dramatically shortening timeframes for federal lands NEPA review to spur energy development. At the same time, the judicial branch is examining agency decisions through the appropriate lens, reading statutes as written instead of serving as a never-ending venue for lawfare against critical infrastructure.

Congress should take its cue from its constitutional counterparts and end the nonsense once and for all. Real and lasting permitting reform can lock in these judicial review changes through statute: page limits for environmental reviews, and clear mandates that prevent future administrations from commandeering the NEPA process again. Accelerating infrastructure development without unnecessary delays and legal costs will improve affordability for American consumers and grow jobs.

The D.C. Circuit got this one right. Despite its track record, sometimes it’s best not to look a gift horse in the mouth. Permitting reform advocates should take the win, and push Congress to make it permanent.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy.

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