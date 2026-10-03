Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 3

That’s expecting a lot from Congress, a collection of lazy non—achieving lobbying benefits accepting kick the can down the road finger pointing blame passing idiots.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture