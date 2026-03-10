Guest Post from CFACT.

Between 100 and 200 concerned citizens gathered in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol this past Saturday to protest the rapid push for large-scale industrial wind energy projects across eastern Oklahoma. Organized by a broad coalition including farmers, ranchers, tribal members, energy workers, grassroots groups, and the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), the rally sent a clear message: “Protect Our Land, No Green Scam.”

Dozens of organizations participated, representing a diverse alliance united against a subsidy-driven onslaught of wind turbines that threatens property rights, rural landscapes, and household electric bills. Affected counties include Lincoln, Craig, Nowata, McIntosh, Okfuskee, and others where massive projects are advancing despite strong local opposition.

Keynote speakers delivered powerful remarks highlighting the cultural, economic, and environmental concerns at stake. Iowa Tribe Chairman Jake Keyes emphasized the sacred significance of eagles to many Native nations, questioning the compatibility of honoring these birds while installing “massive spinning blades of death” in their flight paths. “Look at the people standing here today. These are the people who love this land, people who believe Oklahoma should be protected,” Keyes said. “For many native nations, the eagle is not just a bird—it is sacred… so how can we claim to honor the eagle while placing massive spinning blades of death in the very sky these birds must travel?”

Senator Shane Jett sharply criticized the motivations behind the developments, stating that energy companies “are not interested in generating electricity. They’re interested in extracting wealth from your IRS forms you file on April 15th.”

CFACT President Craig Rucker, who also addressed the crowd, reflected on the event’s significance afterward. “I think today was a powerful demonstration of different folks, working together, to fight against an injustice,” Rucker said. “We had farmers and ranchers, animal rights activists, native Americans, oil workers, legislators, and just regular property owners all upset about seeing their landscape covered with ugly wind turbines. I expect the days of Big Wind coming in and doing whatever it wants in this state are numbered.”

The rally received local media attention, including coverage from News Channel 8 in Tulsa and Fox 25 in Oklahoma City. Additional outlets shared or reported on the PR Newswire press release distributed to media statewide.

Some attendees said they viewed the event as a “turning point” in the fight to preserve Oklahoma’s rural character and protect residents from federal and state subsidized industrial overreach. With developers racing to meet federal tax credit deadlines, the coalition vows to continue pushing back against unchecked wind turbine expansion.

