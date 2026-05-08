Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

A tweet from the Institute for Energy Research (IER) shared the latest from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the comment:

From 1970 to 2023, U.S. emissions of six criteria air pollutants declined 78% while GDP grew 321% and energy consumption rose 42%—consistent with the Environmental Kuznets Curve and driven by wealth creation and market incentives rather than central planning.

This progress can be traced back to 1970:

Note: The 1970 Clean Air Act required the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for common pollutants, known as criteria pollutants, to protect public health. The original list of six, finalized by 1971, are Carbon Monoxide; Lead; Nitrogen Dioxide; Ozone; Particulate Matter; Sulfur Dioxide.

#AirQuality #MasterResource #Bradley #EIA #AirPollution #FossilFuels #Growth #Capitalism

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