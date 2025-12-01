Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Planned natural gas capacity through 2030 remains steady compared with the past decade, according to new U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data analyzed by Dr. John Bistline, a leading researcher on energy systems and climate policy.

The geography is shifting, Bistline noted, and new gas-fired units are being increasingly concentrated in regions facing sharp load growth and accelerated retirements. The map below shows the locations of existing and planned gas-fired power plants. It’s no mystery and should surprise no one that most of the planned new plants are located in the northeast, an area served by the Marcellus/Utica.

Texas comes in a close second to the northeast for planned new power plants.

The map below does not include the wave of gas turbine upgrades now underway as developers chase faster ways to add megawatts amid five- to seven-year lead times for new units.

The following map is from the Power Engineering website.

Click for larger version

#NaturalGas #AI #DataCenters #Pennsylvania #MarcellusShale #GasPlants #Energy #Electricity

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.