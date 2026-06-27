Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
35m

I have none of the social media hype delusions. But I do have concern about power and water. You don’t just handle the power electricity addition by planning. This is a cost the builder of the data center needs to pay for. The water consumption is a concern and frankly the non closed loop water systems are weak design and should be resisted - it’s not just a cost issue but a waste of resources. The jobs issue is overplayed and few jobs are created and not all of them will be local. There are existing data centers and ttey don’t have any of the fanfare the newly proposed facilities - so ask yourself why? Perhaps the recent rent seeking grifters of the wind and solar scams taught that you can get government subsidies and nit all are just free federal handouts as local governments have adopted the habit of giveaways in tax abatement, utility infrastructure additions, road and traffic control adjustments, etc ad nauseum. It is time to quit the feeding of grifters. The public should get something tangible in return for concessions.

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