Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
2h

The question that comes to my mind as I read this: NRG Energy is joining with GE Vernova and Kiewit Corp. to build four new natural gas-fired power plants with a combined generation capacity of about 5,000 megawatts. According to POWER, the four plants will serve the ERCOT wholesale market in Texas, and the PJM wholesale market that includes 13 states in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic along with the District of Columbia.

The first facility — a 1,200-megawatt plant — is expected to begin commercial operation in 2029, with the other three plants coming online through 2032. The first plant will use two GE Vernova model 7HA gas turbines that are replicable and scalable, with the potential to fill a future pipeline of 10 to 15 gigawatts of gas capacity and expand to other areas across the United States.

Is America's grid network capable of handling all the electricity that is generated at these facilities?

Are the AI Centers going to be constructed at a rock's throw distance, so each AI center can have a designated power line going to one of these power plants? Have the local communities been advised of these plans? Will it benefit them? Financially who is going to bear the brunt of these costs?

Has real planning gone into this, or will we be hearing a lot of complaining after all is said and done?

America is a big country with a whole lot of wide open space to build new communities where the AI Centers and the power plants can provide jobs to the community. Community AI Centers and high efficiency (95%) Power Plants can be a way to start new communities that really benefit these communities.

Henry Clark
44m

My thought…if AI Centres are going to use these basically private electricity generators, will they have to contribute to the wind and solar grids that can’t generate usable electricity?

