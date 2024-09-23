Over the weekend, I watched a very disturbing, yet enlightening, video interview. It was a Shawn Ryan talk with Mike Benz, a former official in the U.S. Department of State, and the founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online, an organization promoting free speech.

By Lencer - own work, used:Ukraine_adm_location_map.svg by User:NordNordWestUkraine_2022-02-21.svg by User:NordNordWestReliefkarte_Ukraine.png by User:TschubbyListe der Städte in der Ukraine, CC BY-SA 3.0

The interview delved deeply into free speech, of course, but also politics, corporatism, energy, globalism and government corruption. It exposes everything about Ukraine in recent years; including the Burisma scandal (which involved Joe Biden’s son and JohnKerry’s stepson), the role of NATO and the Atlantic Council, the threat to insiders posed by Trump, the nefarious involvement of eight CIA Directors, Mitt Romney’s interests and so much else.

It’s an excellent but very long interview (almost three hours) but is segmented nicely. The energy discussions, mostly regarding natural gas, are just slightly over one-half hour and begin here:

I encourage readers to watch the abovr portion of the interview, as you will learn the following:

How the Ukraine story, from beginning to end, is one of total corruption. Benz refers to it as "The Dark Heart of the Ukraine Energy Play" and leaves no doubt as to why.

How former CIA Directors are still involved in running everything (including the despicable Michael Hayden, who I once heard speak at an oil and gas convention (I came away thoroughly unimpressed).

What Hunter Biden and Burisma were all about (beyond the money for Hunter and Pop).

Why Mitt Romney, the Washington swamp establishment and EU leaders mstly hate Trump, who has proven to have been right about nearly everything regarding Ukraine, Nord Stream, Russia and all the rest.

The lengths the players go to hide everything and shut down any speech that might threaten the contrived narrative of the elites involved.

Why we need to dismantle the CIA as we know it today (along with several other agencies).

How the players are able to argue they’re benefitting Americans even as they lie, steal and otherwise advance their own special interests.

Take a look and offer your own views on what you saw and heard.

#Energy #RulingClass #Russia #Ukraine #EVs #CIA #MikeBenz #ShawnRyan #Burisma #HunterBiden

