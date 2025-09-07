Doug Sheridan addresses how politicians are destroying the grid and raising electric prices:

Bloomberg writes, Germany's economy ministry sees demand for gas power plants surging in the next decade if the adoption of renewables and flexible technologies slows.



Europe's largest economy will need 22 to 36 GW of additional capacity by 2035 in order to help keep the lights on, the economy ministry said, citing Federal Network Agency estimates. That would roughly double the current installed capacity, and compares to a report three years ago which foresaw needs of 17 to 21 GW by 2030.



The country which switched off its last nuclear power plants in 2023 and has stopped receiving Russian pipeline gas has banked heavily on renewables, but will need more flexible power sources for times when wind and sun aren't available. The gov't wants to incentivize the construction of 20 GW of new gas plants, with a first auction due by the end of the year, a move criticized by climate activists.

While the economy ministry said the latest estimates highlight the need for more gas-fired power plants, the grid regulator didn't specify any technology, saying batteries and flexible power consumption could also help fill the gap.



"The report by the Federal Network Agency shows that we need to take action and build new controllable capacities, especially new gas-fired power plants," economy minister Katherina Reiche said.



The regulator's report which looks at two scenarios. More capacity would be needed if the renewables buildout stalls and technologies that allow more flexible power consumption aren't adopted. That includes heat pumps, batteries, EVs. The govt has also commissioned a separate review of the future power demand with two private think tanks, with results expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Our Take 1: Early on, there was a question of what the tradeoff would be when it came to renewables on our grids—would officials play a game of political chicken, keep capital costs low and ask the public to learn to live with blackouts... or would they build whatever backup necessary to avoid blackouts, regardless of the cost to ratepayers and taxpayers?



Our Take 2: Well, our politicians have acted, and the answer world-wide appears to be to pancake as many forms of energy and assets onto grids as possible—wind + solar + batteries + backup gas-fired + extra transmission and avoid blackouts—and then pretend they aren't inherently high-cost. It's great news for suppliers of capital equipment... but terrible news for rate- and taxpayers. What a mess.

My Take: Doug has put his finger on the biggest energy problem we face today across the globe. It's the damned politicians who have manipulated the grid on behalf of grifters and the cause of advancing their own political objectives and power. Germany, the UK, and California are the obvious examples of the resulting fiascos, but we see it in numerous states today as governors such as Josh Shapiro try to force PJM and other RTOs and ISOs to bend to their will. What can be done about it? The obvious answer is to move toward a free market and make it illegal for states to interfere. That's a helluva big ask, but we can’t go on the way we’re doing it now.

#RTOs #ISOs #Politicians #Grid #Electricity #DougSheridan

Share