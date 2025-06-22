The following short (15 minutes) video presents a devastating indictment of Australia’s current government. It is embarked on an insidious ideological mission to throw away its natural resource advantages. Instead, it is pursue an unachievable net-zero goal. And, farmers are having none of it!

It is a story of corruption, stubbornness and tyranny:

It is the same story everywhere: city dwellers with no knowledge of how their energy and food are produced, but an insatiable desire to engage in green virtue signaling, are electing tyrants who are only too happy to force their ideology on rural areas. And, there is grift involved — a lot of grift — that serves to rationalize the ideological position in the face of voluminous facts to the contrary. But the farmers are fighting back. Let's hope they win in Australia, the Americas, Europe, and everywhere!

#Climate #NetZero #Wind #Europe #Australia #Europe #Grifters #Ideology #GreenVirtueSignaling

Share