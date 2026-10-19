This is tremendous news as it reaffirms the Trump Administration’s determination to see this critical pipeline built to deliver natural gas to New England and New York. It is a giant step forward!

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that it will use up to $42 million in Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funding to advance the development of a proposed 125-mile natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York. Constitution Pipeline Company, LLC’s project will transport natural gas to markets across the Northeast that currently experience limited access to the low-cost reliable fuel. By leveraging DPA authorities, DOE is helping strengthen the security of the nation’s energy system and defense industrial base. The project will also dramatically lower electricity and home heating costs across the region. “Despite America having an abundant supply of low-cost natural gas, tens of millions of Americans have limited access to this reliable energy source due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

“President Trump promised to lower energy costs and reverse the energy emergency he inherited that was caused by 17 years of energy subtraction policies. That is why he promised to build the Constitution Pipeline – a project that will transform the lives and economic opportunities for Americans across New York and New England. It will also reduce the risk of blackouts during periods of peak electricity demand and make our nation more secure.”

“For too long, families and businesses in New York and other blue states have paid the price for anti-energy policies that kneecap production, block critical infrastructure and drive up costs,” said Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum. “President Trump is reversing that failed approach, choosing abundance over government-imposed scarcity. This historic investment in New York will help deliver the reliable, secure energy Americans deserve while saving families across the Northeast billions of dollars.” This investment supports President Trump’s commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy while strengthening infrastructure critical to national defense. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, $1 billion in federal funding has been appropriated for energy-related projects deemed critical to national security. Presidential Determination No. 2026-12 identifies natural gas pipelines, processing and storage as essential to national defense. The DPA funding will support eligible pre-construction and permitting activities necessary to advance the project and, after permits are completed, the deployment of complementary natural gas infrastructure. These activities may include environmental reviews and assessments, engineering and site-preparation work, and other costs associated with securing required regulatory approvals.

There is still a lot of road to be traveled on this project, but all the signs are positive. Kathy Hochul knows it must happen and is only waiting until after the election. Her opponent, Bruce Blakeman, knows it, too, as do the governors of Connecticut and Massachusetts. No matter what they say otherwise, they all know.

#DOE #DPA #ConstitutionPipeline #Pipeline #Trump #DefenseProductionAct #DougBurgum #ChrisWright

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