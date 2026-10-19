Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8d

While it’s nice to be humanitarian, why waste the money on a bunch of ungrateful socialists and communists? Why not let them pay for their own heat and electricity? Are any of the New York residents going to pay my electric bill?

I favor letting the bastards freeze in the dark. Then they will come to accept reality.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture