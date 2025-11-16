Steve Goreham is an energy analyst whose work I love to post (example from yesterday here) and I loved his “Green Breakdown" book. He recently did an excellent 26-minute video on the Christian “Talk Truth” podcast that I offer below (set to begin with Steve):

Enjoy! Steve is the master of all energy facts! And, wait for the stat on how much plastic is involved with a wind turbine!

#SteveGoreham #CheapRenewables #Costs #TalkTruth #GreenBreakdown

