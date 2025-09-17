A good friend and great writer has been sending me news items every day under the subject line of “Today's installment of Feeling Good About Myself,” which is a running list of the absurdity and idiocy that seem to have infected so much our population today, but which seems to have left us untouched. Last night, he included two items.

The first, from the Idaho Dispatch, regarded a student teacher who goes by the name of Aunt Tifa:

A student teacher formerly placed at Lakevue Elementary School in the Vallivue School District has resigned following backlash over social media comments celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Idaho Dispatch previously reported on the posts, which were made by Phoenix Davaroux—a Boise-based drag performer, Aunt Tifa, who was serving as a student teacher at the time.

My friend’s second link was to a Newsmax story that talked about another piece of climate lawfare filed on behalf of a collection of youths. He asked a pertinent question. “Do you think there's a connection between wild-eyed left-wing "educators" and misguided/uninformed activist teenagers?” Well, of course. But, it’s more than that and here’s a bit of the story:

Lighthiser v Trump is emblematic of a growing global trend of legal action as a tool to push action on planetary warming amid political inertia or outright hostility… A two-day hearing opened in a federal courtroom in Missoula, Montana, where Julia Olson, lead attorney for the 22 plaintiffs, framed the dispute as a constitutional test… The spotlight then shifted to the young plaintiffs, represented by the nonprofit Our Children's Trust, who described how climate change is reshaping their lives. J.M., a teenager from Livingston, Montana, said that even in her short life she has seen snowfall decline, wildfire seasons lengthen, and flooding worsen. One blaze forced her family to evacuate, and she remembers packing her stuffed toys and worrying about the family's animals. "Just experiencing that from a young age put the fear of wildfire in me," she said. Another plaintiff, Joseph Lee, 19, recalled wildfires in California last year that destroyed the home of a friend. "I don't know if I'm going to be next — are my parents going to be safe?" he told the court. Asked why he chose to participate in the lawsuit, Lee, who has been hospitalized for heat stroke that nearly caused organ failure, said: "A better future is possible.” …Expert witnesses also took the stand Tuesday, including renowned climate scientist Steven Running, who shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for being a co-author on a major UN climate report, and former senior White House official John Podesta. "In your expert opinion would their injuries get worse if more fossil fuels were to be unleashed under these executive orders?" Olson asked Running. "Unquestionably," he answered. The plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction that could open the door to a full trial… The plaintiffs hope to build on recent state-level wins: a 2023 Montana ruling that oil and gas permits violated the state's constitutional right to a clean environment, and a 2024 Hawaii settlement mandating faster decarbonization of its transport sector. On the federal level, however, the record is bleak. The landmark 2015 Juliana v. United States case was dismissed after the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal earlier this year. During cross-examination, government lawyer Sawyer pressed Podesta for previously arguing against Juliana when he served in the government. But Podesta countered that while Juliana was too broad, and would have required reversing five decades of policy, in the new case the "remedy is direct and narrow" — "To pull back on specific actions that are heavily burdening these kids and will have direct impact on their lives." It remains to be seen whether this central argument, key to the plaintiff's case, plays. Judge Dana Christensen, an Obama appointee with a record of pro-environment rulings, is presiding — but even if the plaintiffs notch a win, the case could eventually land before the conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

We already know how this case will go, of course, with an Obama judge, undoubtedly judge-shopped by the plaintiffs and, it too, will likely be rejected by the Supreme Court , but, as I’ve said here many times, winning is not the point. It’s the constant harassment of the oil and gas industry to make room for renewables and, for those involved, it’s a great green grifting opportunity.

Take, for example, Our Children’s Trust, the NGO paying lawyer Julia Olson, who supposedly represents the 22 child-plaintiffs, an act she’s replaying in several states. An inspection of the 990 return for that group indicates she is the Executive Director and paid herself $214,674 in 2023 (latest data available).

The organization took in $4,816,766 that year, and a Grok deep search of grants revealed it took in $1.5 million in grants from donor-advised funds, including $1,000,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.

Donor-advised funds are essentially money laundering outfits. They are tax-exempt NGOs that take money from private special interests and other NGOs and quietly pass it on still other NGOs that the donors are eager to not be identified with as funders. These funds are an absolute scandal and should be totally eliminated, as part of a broad package of NGO reforms desperately needed today to squelch corruption of our government and courts.

It’s also revealing that John Podesta was called as a witness in this case. He and his brother Tony are the classic government grifters. Here’s some of Grok’s rundown on him:

John Podesta has significant personal and professional investments in green energy, spanning board roles, consulting fees, and oversight of massive federal funding. His net worth has grown substantially (estimated $4.6–9.2 million in 2014, higher today), partly due to these ties. Key examples include: Board Positions: Served on the board of directors of Joule Unlimited (2011–present), a Bedford, Massachusetts-based biofuels company focused on algae-based renewable fuels. Joule received Russian investment (via Rusnano), raising ethics questions during Podesta's Obama-era role, but shares were reportedly transferred to his children, maintaining family financial interest.

Board member of Equilibrium Capital, a Portland, Oregon-based firm investing in sustainable agriculture and clean energy projects. Consulting and Compensation: Earned $90,000 in 2013 as a consultant for the HJW Foundation (now part of the Wyss Foundation), led by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, which funds environmental conservation and clean energy initiatives. This drew scrutiny for potential conflicts when Podesta later advanced Obama policies aligning with Wyss priorities, like protecting Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Recent consulting for Galvanize Climate Solutions (founded by billionaire Tom Steyer), a green investment firm. Podesta earned thousands from them shortly before his 2022 Biden appointment, and they participated in meetings on federal climate investments in October 2022, per his disclosures. Federal Oversight Role: As Biden's Senior Advisor for Clean Energy (2022–2025), Podesta managed the implementation of $370–783 billion in IRA clean energy tax credits and incentives for renewables (wind, solar), electric vehicles, batteries, transmission infrastructure, and carbon removal. This included $20 billion in EPA grants to environmental groups, some newly formed, for green projects—critics called it a "slush fund" due to rapid disbursements.

He also chaired the board of ClimateWorks Foundation, a major global philanthropy network funding clean energy transitions, and served on the Climate Jobs National Resource Center board. Podesta's investments align with his advocacy for a "clean energy economy," as seen in his work with the Energy Future Coalition (co-founded in 2002) and U.N. panels on sustainable development. While ethics watchdogs have flagged potential conflicts (e.g., advising on funds that could benefit his past clients), no formal violations have been confirmed. His role ended in 2025, but he continues as a climate influencer.

This is the real picture of how NGOs operate and exercise undue influence over our courts and government. It’s the same in education, of course, which is why we end up Aunt Tifa types. Yes, many of us are feeling good about ourselves today, but our civil society needs a major course correction, and it has to start with major NGO reform across the board. We can no longer tolerate the tax-exempt efforts of these groups to radicalize our youth and undermine our courts and our republic.

#OurChildrensTrust #NGOs #JohnPodesta #ClimateLawfare #GreenGrifting #NGOreform #CharlieKirk #Education

