COP30 unfolds in Belém, Brazil, amid the familiar spectacle of jet-setting elites lecturing on climate from air-conditioned halls.

This year’s darling? The “bioeconomy“—swapping fossil fuels for products derived from nature’s bounty: plants, forests, algae, microbes, and waste. Think biofuels for your F-150, bioplastics for packaging, industrial chemicals, even drugs from organic scraps. Proponents promise circular economies, emission slashes, rural job booms, and freedom from foreign oil barons and rare-earth tyrants.

It evokes Reagan-era optimism: American grit turning cornfields into energy independence. But this U.N.-fueled fantasy is big-government snake oil — crony subsidies inflating costs, ravaging ecosystems, and mocking true conservation. Conservatives have battled these mandates since the Paris debacle; the bioeconomy is their sequel, exporting our prosperity to Brazilian bureaucrats while squeezing U.S. families.

Crop-based biofuels exemplify the scam. EPA models paint corn ethanol as a low-carbon hero. Reality bites: Mandates surge demand, spurring farmers to raze prairies and forests. “Indirect land-use change” (ILUC) unleashes buried carbon, often doubling emissions over decades. A seminal 2008 Searchinger study confirmed U.S. ethanol rivals gasoline’s footprint when ILUC counts. The EU, green as it is, now phases out high-ILUC fuels to zero by 2030 under its Renewable Energy Directive.

The pain hits home. Biofuel diversions fueled the 2007-08 food crisis, spiking corn and soy prices 75%, per World Bank leaks. Families in flyover country — not speculators — paid dearly. That’s not security; it’s starvation politics from Washington.

Brazil’s RenovaBio, COP30’s showcase, fares worse. Since 2017, it trades credits for “lifecycle-low” biofuels, claiming transport emission wins. Lula’s team hypes it as a bioeconomy beacon. But peer reviews expose the rot: no ILUC accounting, enabling Amazon-chewing sugarcane sprawl. An IEA report slams weak fraud checks and deforestation risks as demand booms. Pre-COP exposés reveal land grabs and indigenous clashes — hardly the sustainable idyll being sold.

Wood pellets? “Renewable” power’s grim reaper. Labeled carbon-neutral, they ignore the math: Burning trees flood the air with CO₂ now, regrowth lagging for 40-100 years amid fires and blight. NPR probes show wood pellets are dirtier than coal in the short-term, poisoning rural air for subsidies. It’s not stewardship; it’s subsidized savagery.

Bioplastics follow suit. “Biodegradable” PLA from corn demands industrial infernos to dissolve — useless in landfills or oceans, where it festers like PET. It commandeers food acres, gums recycling, and yields zilch on waste, per Yale analyses. Feel-good fiction, not a fix.

“Sustainable” wastes? Crop residues cap at soil-safe levels to dodge erosion; overreach invites Dust Bowls 2.0. Used cooking oil? Scarce, scam-prone — importers fake “waste” from palm plantations for green gold.

Beyond ledgers, its values are at stake. Monocrops gut biodiversity — 80% species drops in Amazon hotspots, per global reports — eviscerating jaguars and habitats. Smallholders flee land rushes, igniting conflicts sans U.S.-style rights. Cronyism reigns: billions subsidize agra-giants; mandates crush independents; energy bills soar; innovation freezes. Climate impact? Negligible against fossils, sidelining nukes and gas.

Conservatives offer clarity: Free markets over edicts. Mandate tech-neutrality with ironclad lifecycle math — no ILUC dodges or neutrality nonsense. Axe high-risk feedstocks, EU-style. Champion audited wastes over crops. Electrify pragmatically — fleet EVs, not mandates — but gut permitting for modular reactors, fracked abundance, grid upgrades.

Unleash Iowa innovators and Texas drillers on equal footing. Energy dominance demands merit, not Brasília busybodies.

COP30’s bioeconomy is hemp-clad socialism: Slick pitches veiling pricier groceries, barren fields, and bogus cuts. As delegates toast in Belém, recall: Prosperity springs from unchained enterprise, not U.N. utopias. Spurn subsidies; seize reliable, cheap power for families and freedoms. America first — red, white, and verdant truth.

This article originally appeared at Daily Caller.



Melanie Collette is a CFACT Policy Analyst. She has a background in environmental and energy policy work, especially in combating the offshore wind turbine groups and green organizations in their plans for northeast construction of wind farms up and down the Atlantic coast.

