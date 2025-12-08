Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
loubee's avatar
loubee
4h

It won't matter. The country is in love with the Labor party. Australians are apparently not caring about the bills. It will only be massive blackouts in the heat of summer that might, just might, make them vote differently. The media here are completely captured and the dissenting net zero parties are polling at the irrelevance level. Sadly, we have not reached peak stupidity yet. The grift rolls on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture