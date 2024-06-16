The first thing to understand about politics is this; every statement made in its service is intended to mislead and often convey the very opposite of what is said. That’s why most misinformation comes from those purporting to protect us from it. And, most claims of “protect our democracy” are all about defeating the popular will. The fear of the popular will is greatest among those with power who always prefer some form of feudalism. They desire nothing less than the control of everything and the latest from the World Economic Forum shows just how radical their agenda truly is.

The latest is this epistile from the WEF, excerpts of which follow (emphasis added):

Our global food system is in urgent need of transition. At present, one-third of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions come from food production. At the same time, the global population is projected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, which could increase the demand for food by 60%. Many of the ways we grow, manufacture and consume food are causing a dual crisis of human and environmental health, and the complexity will only intensify.

Notice how a climate crisis is simply assumed. It is the attacker’s foot in the answered door. Once let in the door it becomes the excuse for ransacking of life as we know it and the rights we enjoy. It’s also assumed food production is the problem. How convenient for those who would control everything. And, the false Malthusian notion of a population explosion is set forth yet again despite the evidence all around the world that human society is demographically imploding.

But, there’s more :

The food transition aims to reshape the way society produces, distributes, consumes and discards food – a transformation that will impact the mutual advancement of human and environmental health. The scale of change is akin to the energy transition. Reorienting to a low-carbon economy requires intervention at every level of strategy. For example, industries must adopt new sources of power such as solar and wind; companies must develop new technologies like batteries and storage; and consumers must shift modes of consumption through energy cooperatives and electric vehicle use.

Source: Image: Design: Isabel Campa; Content: Juliana Glezer

The food transition involves a similarly comprehensive transformation, with two different stages of change: Renovation and Reinvention. While Renovation makes incremental improvements across the food value chain, Reinvention aims for systemic change: the fully scaled reorientation of food production in a way that alters the underlying structures within the modern food industry.

Source: Image: Design: Isabel Campa; Content: Juliana Glezer

Despite the incremental benefits of Renovation, reformulation cannot address the scale of challenges facing the food industry. Reinvention calls for a radical overhaul across product categories and technologies, reimagining how food is produced, distributed and consumed to emphasize availability, nutrition and sustainability.

No mention is made of the spectacular failure of the Sri Lanka organic production experiment. The arrogance of the promoters of that revolution-yielding fiasco is also abundantly evident in this WEF plan. It is the sort of thing dreamed up by unaccountable bureaucrats and spoiled trustfunders running NGOs created with their ancestors’ money. It’s also as far removed from the popular will as could be, which why elitist establishment types so despise those who express the popular will.

A great example of Reinvention is the introduction of alternative proteins. These sustainable replacements for animal proteins play an important role in reducing the overall impact of food supply chains, while enabling us to meet the growing demand for low-cost, nutrient-rich foods. Rapid advancements in plant-based R&D as well as bio-identical plant or animal proteins, fats and oils produced through precision fermentation and cell-cultivated biotechnologies, are opening up spaces for Reinvention. In 2024, Unilever launched their first precision-fermented “cow-free dairy”, which reduces the carbon footprint of their ice cream. Meanwhile, Nestlé developed a bio-identical whey protein supplement, their first animal-free protein powder. And they are not alone: According to GFI, 158 companies have publicly announced a primary focus on fermentation for alternative proteins in 2023, an increase of 16% from the year prior. In addition to alternative proteins, the food industry can also reinvent through personalized nutrition. Advances in technology such as AI and data analytics could create diets unique to an individual's genetic make-up, lifestyle factors and health goals. Personalized nutrition can also minimize food waste by matching individuals with meal plans that use ingredients efficiently and effectively, reducing the overall environmental impact of food production and disposal. For example, start-up NourishedRx tailors a specific meal plan to a user’s unique combination of medical conditions, cultural foodways and other contextual factors like time, budget and transportation. This hyper-personalization supports long-term improvements in chronic conditions, in addition to enabling sustainable new dietary habits.

Yes, they want to make us personally subject to AI management. Oh, they’ll deny it and say it’s just a tool to be used voluntarily. But, that’s what they always say isn’t it? Just as they did with COVID shots…

Reinvention can also look at the promotion of fresh food markets and direct-to-consumer distribution channels like the farm-to-fork models. By circumventing traditional intermediaries and connecting consumers directly with local farmers and producers, we can ensure the integrity and freshness of our food supply chain while fostering greater transparency and traceability.

Isn’t that just like some Manhattanite or the equivalent from the hoity-toity parts of Europe, who has never done anything practical in their entire lives? Yeah, let everyone get their food from New York’s green markets; that’ll work. That’ll feed millions. God save us from these bratty faux-sophisticates!

We may not want war with these people. We may firmly believe in ‘to each his own,” but that’s not how these folks see it. They are at war with us and have ginned up a ‘climate crisis’ as an excuse to bring us under their control. We must resist, say no and refuse to live by lies.

Hat Tip: J.C.

