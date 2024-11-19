Guest Post from John Droz, Jr. at Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues.

[I wrote a draft of this a few months ago. Fortunately, there is now light at the end of the tunnel. With Critical Thinking these should all go the way of the buggy whip…]

Consider this sample of what we have been told on a daily basis by self-serving elites, about a variety of nationally important topics:

“Wind energy is low cost” — while it is actually high cost. (I’ll have an upcoming commentary about this long-running deception.)

“Wind energy is environment ally friendly” — while it is environmentally destructive.

“We need lots of wind energy to save us from climate disaster” — while there have been no scientific studies concluding that wind energy saves consequential CO2.

“ We need to use masks, as they are safe and will prevent the spread of COVID” — while over a hundred scientific studies have concluded that they are not safe or effective.

“We all need to get multiple safe injections to protect us from COVID” — while there were zero scientific studies about the long-term safety of such injections.

“We are acting in the best interest of our citizens” (e.g., here) — while 600,000± Americans died from COVID when inferior treatments (e.g., Remdesivir) were FDA approved while we were not properly advised about ALL effective early treatment options.

“We are supporters of election integrity” — while opposing such measures as voter ID, voter signature verifications, dropbox restrictions, etc.

“We have had accurate elections” — while there have been zero meaningful official audits of election legitimacy or accuracy.

“We can’t fix the border crisis until Congress acts” — while the prior President easily made significant improvements about the border, on his own.

“We are looking out for your child’s best interest” — while school officials give your child inappropriate sex information, without parental knowledge or permission.

“We are teaching your child to be more socially responsible” — while teaching your child to follow atheistic norms and Marxist ideology.

“We are teaching your child to be a critical thinker” — while teaching our children to defer to consensus, experts, political correctness, computers, etc. (Note that this is teaching conformity, which is the direct opposite of Critical Thinking.)

“We are major supporters of Science” — while complying with scrubbing the traditional Scientific Method from being taught in US K-12 schools.

“We are strong advocates of women’s rights” — while allowing biologically born men to compete in women’s sports.

“We are all about defending the rights of minorities” — while encouraging minority entitlement rather than minority advancement through merit and hard work.

“We were elected to act in the best interest of our constituents” — while they are actually acting in the best interest of lobbyists and their clients.

“We follow the Science” — while instead exclusively adhering to political science (which has nothing to do with real Science)

“We are big advocates of harmony” — while promoting political agendas that foster distrust and reward civil unrest.

“We are patriotic Americans” — while advocating for policies like CRT, DEI, etc.

“We are advocates of free speech” — while castigating conservative conversations.

“We are honest brokers” — while promoting dishonestly characterized policies.

“We strongly favor the rule of law” — while weaponizing the justice system against political opponents.

“We are strong advocates of democracy” — while passing laws that mandate a wide range of unscientific measures, against the wishes of the citizenry.

I could go on and on here. When the self-serving bad actors we are dealing with get away with something, they take that as a green light to go further.

Clearly, we have allowed them to get away with way too much!

Their interpretation is that we are fools — uneducated, uninterested, unorganized, etc., etc. Until we apply Critical Thinking (and God) to the disastrous direction our society is heading, things will only get worse, and we will be getting what we deserve.

