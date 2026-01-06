Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

MDN extensively covered the Constitution Pipeline project from its announcement in 2012 through its ultimate death in February 2020 (see Sad Day: Williams Declares Constitution Pipeline Project Dead). The Constitution was a joint venture between Williams (the builder/operator), Cabot Oil & Gas (now Coterra Energy), Duke Energy, and AltaGas.

The Constitution was a $683 million, 124-mile pipeline from the Marcellus gas fields of Susquehanna County, PA, to Schoharie County, NY, to move Marcellus gas into New York State and New England. After Donald Trump reassumed the presidency, he announced a plan to resurrect the Constitution (see Stop Press! Trump Pledges to Revive PA-to-NY Constitution Pipeline).

As designed, the Constitution would connect to (flow gas to) the Iroquois Gas Transmission System near the Wright compressor station in Schoharie County and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline near the end of its route west of Albany.

New York State, under both Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul (very liberal governors), resisted the project, instructing the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to reject issuing a federal Clean Water Act “Section 401” permit for the project, even though the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had issued a certificate for the project.

After years of legal battles, FERC finally overrode NY’s rejection, waiving the need for the 401 permit because NY delayed its review of the project. NY then took FERC to court over the waiver (see NY DEC Will “Fight” FERC over Constitution Pipeline Decision). However, since Williams declared the project dead, the court case was placed on hold, where it has stayed, since April 2020 (see Fed Court Case for Now-Defunct Constitution Pipe Put on Pause).

Trump and Hochul did some horse trading in May 2025. Hochul agreed to allow the Constitution and the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) projects to get built in NY in return for Trump allowing her to continue to sink $5 billion into an offshore wind project boondoggle (see White House Claims NY Gov. “Caved” on Pipelines, Hochul Says No). Since that time, NESE has moved forward (see Trump Won: New York & New Jersey Issue Water Permits for NESE Pipe).

Now, it’s the Constitution’s turn. On December 19, Williams filed a request with FERC to reissue both the original certificate for the project and FERC’s waiver for the 401 water permit, the waiver that says NY no longer has a say in issuing a water permit.

In addition, on December 22, Williams (via its Constitution subsidiary) along with Iroquois Gas Transmission (remember the Constitution will connect to the Iroquois system) sent a letter to FERC with details for three vendors who want to help build the project. The Constitution has come roaring back to life!

Just one note of caution. We fully expect the environmental left to fight this tooth and nail every inch of the way, including unpausing the lawsuit by NY against FERC for issuing the 401 waiver. Watch for it. Already, a number of Big Green groups have filed “motions to intervene” in the FERC case to reissue the certificate and waiver.

Here’s the news that Williams filed a request with FERC to reissue the certificate and waiver for the Constitution Pipeline project:

Developers of the long-contested Constitution Pipeline have reactivated an application with federal regulators that could allow for the delivery of natural gas produced in Pennsylvania to power up to 3 million homes in New York and New England. The status of a state-level environmental permit remains unclear. Developers are seeking a waiver for a permit in New York, where the project has met resistance. Constitution, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-based Williams Companies, wants to build a 124-mile pipeline that would transport 650 million cubic feet natural gas per day produced in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus supply basin to a hub near Albany, New York. The gas would be transported from there to users in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine via other pipelines. Constitution initially received federal approvals for the project more than a decade ago. In a Dec. 22 filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the company seeks to reinstate approval of a national water quality permit granted in 2014 that had lapsed. That same year, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation cited insufficient information and data related to the pipeline’s potential impacts. In 2016, New York regulators determined Constitution had not adequately explored alternative routes that would have entirely avoided sensitive ecological areas. Developers planned to clear about 500 to 700 acres of forest in New York and Pennsylvania, including old-growth forests near hundreds of streams. The project remained stalled until this year, when the company reapplied for a New York permit in May. After receiving Notices of Insufficient Information in July, August and September, the company withdrew its application in November and now seeks a waiver on the state-level permit, according to the regulator’s website. The company points to a 2018 decision by federal regulators that New York waived its authority to issue a water quality certification for the pipeline. The pipeline has also taken the political spotlight, with Republicans accusing Democrat-led New York of blocking a development they say would benefit the Northeast. President Donald Trump said in a press briefing in February that the pipeline’s construction is essential for “energy dominance” and for reducing consumer costs in the region, where residents pay some of the highest natural gas and electricity prices in the country. Opponents, who want to lessen the region’s reliance on fossil fuels, have said the pipeline will affect pollution levels more than prices. Trump met with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in March to discuss the project. Following the meeting, he criticized New York political leaders on social media for “holding up” the development, and he threatened to use “other authorities” to overrule state permitting power. A separate pipeline supported by Trump received New York regulators’ approval in November. The Northeast Supply Enhancement pipeline, another Williams Companies project, had been rejected by New York environmental regulators three times before it was revived this spring following talks between Trump and Hochul. The project could increase natural gas supply in the New York City area by 400 million cubic feet a day.

A copy of the petition to reissue the certificate and waiver may be found here.

A copy of the letter and proposals from the three vendors who want to participate in the project (with the proposals missing because they are “privileged”) may be found here.

#NaturalGas #AI #ConstitutionPipeline #NewYork #MarcellusShale #Trump #Petition #DEC #Williams #NESE #FERC

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.