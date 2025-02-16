This story is just absolutely crazy and illustrates how far the West has fallen. The USAID scandal, as bad as it is, cannot rival this one from the UK and it happened under a supposedly Conservative government:

The fact it happened under a Conservative government is simply abhorrent and tells us how little elites such as the immensely rich Rishi Sunack, who rose to office by what was, for all intents and purposes, a coup, cared for public opinion and common sense. This how the even more awful Two-Tier Kier Starmer came to power; by sheer condescension toward the citizenry. That attitude is precisely why Donald Trump is now President here and multiple Western governments are being thrown out.

The media is rushing to say the EVs weren’t Porsches but, rather, Volkswagens and suggests it’s not important because the donation was part of a broader deal that supposedly benefited the UK financially. That doesn’t change the fact the EVs were donated or that the UK government chose them over other models and bragged about it at the time. It was only shallow virtue signaling and may reflect little more that EVs have to be given away. This merely demonstrates how stupid deals and even dumber policies are rationalized by elites.

