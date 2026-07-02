Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
1h

"Reliability is suddenly important!!"

Reliability was and is always important. The technically and economically dense have just noticed.

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
1h

Meanwhile, in NYS, the delusional Politicritters and Green Energy fanatics march to Energy Armageddon. Courageously boosted by the 2nd Circuit ruling that NY may mandate all-electric bouldings...

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