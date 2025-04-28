Tom Nelson is a cofounder of Gorilla Science and a producer for the hit movie, “Climate: The Movie.” He calls the climate scam the most massive scientific fraud in human history. There is no question he’s correct, although I could argue COVID was, at least, a close second.

Earlier this month, Nelson produced a wonderful list of reasons the climate is slowly dying. He’s correct and the whole thingm can be expected to suddenly and completely collapse in the not-too-distant future. I reproduce Nelson’s list below and add some thoughts of my own at the end:

These are all wonderful examples, of course, but I would add the continual accumulation of evidence that renewables invariably raise the cost of electricity, which the public has now noticed. For the longest time, it was not readily apparent that supposedly free energy from the sun and wind was leading to duplication of systems and the resulting inherent inefficiencies.

That’s because solar and wind didn’t amount to much at the beginning. But, as the Green New Deal in its various forms grabbed a larger share of activity and the hidden subsidies starting revealing themselves, consumers saw their electricity prices start going up rapidly and began to learn the cause.

Now, they know, and that’s made all the difference. They’ve also noticed less reliability in the systems they depend upon and the spectacular new demands being created by AI, demands that could restrict their access to electricity and further raise the costs. Mostly, though, the public has simply tired of the crying wolf, the elevation of the planet over the person, and the insanity of it all. The UK, one of the darkest places on Earth, for crying out loud, is pushing solar at the same time as it tries to dim the sun. No one can miss that much stupidity. And, we’re bad-mouthing carbon, the stuff of life?

That’s the most powerful reason the climate scam is dying. Ordinarily people have taken note that nothing about it makes any sense except to globalist grifters who want to suck off the public teat. They’re getting mad as hell as they realize what a con the whole thing has been, and they’re just saying “NO.” It’s over, no matter how hard the grifters and true believers try to keep it going for a little longer. They’ve lost, they know it, and someday we’ll all wonder how it could have happened in a moment of COVID redux.

