Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Joyce's avatar
John Joyce
4h

Twas the boy crying wolf and his youth the implied excuse in the folk tale but our version are adults with immaturity of thought their problem along with a bad case of Chicken Little Pox. Where’s the wolf when you need him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Snell's avatar
Scott Snell
42m

It's the mass delusion that became a huge profit center. You're fighting the chicken little crowd AND Goldman freaking Sachs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture