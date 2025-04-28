Tom Nelson is a cofounder of Gorilla Science and a producer for the hit movie, “Climate: The Movie.” He calls the climate scam the most massive scientific fraud in human history. There is no question he’s correct, although I could argue COVID was, at least, a close second.
Earlier this month, Nelson produced a wonderful list of reasons the climate is slowly dying. He’s correct and the whole thingm can be expected to suddenly and completely collapse in the not-too-distant future. I reproduce Nelson’s list below and add some thoughts of my own at the end:
“Huge: A powerful climate alliance of the World Economic Forum, major companies, the UN, and banks is at an end“.
“Bill Gates is giving up on climate change… Breakthrough Energy, a joint venture between Bill Gates and a handful of other billionaires… is slashing much of its policy staff.”
NASA GISS funding “terminated”: “New NASA Chief Will Wind Down Climate Alarm Shop“.
Delicious straight talk from U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin: “we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion“.
Wonderful straight talk from U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright: “𝑁𝑒𝑡 𝑧𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑏𝑦 2050 𝑖𝑠 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑛𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒.” He suggests climate change alarmism is “a quasi-cult religion“.
Remarkably, Just Stop Oil just announced “the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets“.
Shellenberger/Pielke Jr: “Climate change is going to fade from view like overpopulation did…Lack of protests over Trump’s action on energy shows how little anyone ever really cared about global warming“.
One of the longest-running climate cases, Juliana v. United States, just ended in rejection at the Supreme Court.
A climate startup that boasted a roster of celebrity backers and arranged carbon credits for Meta, Microsoft, and other large companies just filed for bankruptcy.
Blackrock chief Larry Fink mentioned “climate” a total of 29 times in his 2020 letter to CEOs, then ZERO times in his 2025 letter!
Michael Mann is now losing in court to Mark Steyn.
SEC Votes to End Defense of Climate Disclosure Rules.
New Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
failed to even mention “climate change” as a national security threat.
The warmist International Energy Agency just remembered that we need hydrocarbon fuels.
Greenpeace was just hit with a $667 million judgment.
Britain’s banks are quietly distancing themselves from Net Zero commitments.
Warmist Sabine Hossenfelder laments that “Everyone is Giving Up On Climate Goals…global businesses are done pretending they care about carbon neutrality.”
New Jersey’s massive lawsuit accusing the oil industry of causing climate change was dismissed with prejudice.
Google is No Longer Claiming to Be Carbon Neutral.
The left “went from wanting EV mandates to now burning those same EVs in the blink of a cultural eye”.
Indonesia casts doubt on Paris climate accord after Donald Trump’s exit.
Australian pension funds are backing away from climate pledges too.
A Davos speaker specifically lists *climate* first as a cause that is “simply being gradually kind of marginalised“!
Bloomberg: “Years of Climate Action Demolished in Days“.
After lots of episodes guffawing at climate realists, The Climate Denier’s Playbook podcast went dark without explanation in Oct. 2024.
Facing increasing pushback, many warmist scientists have fled from X. NASA’s Gavin Schmidt is one example.
In recent months, lots of companies have been abandoning climate goals. Air New Zealand is one example.
Greta Thunberg’s last X “school strike” post was in Oct. 2024. The Fridays for Future social media feed hasn’t been updated for almost three years.
Last year, Climate Nexus, a warmist organization that pushed climate hysteria for over a decade and had tens of employees, suddenly threw in the towel.
Just over a year ago, The Daily Kos Climate Denier Roundup page, which spewed climate scam propaganda incessantly (2,200 posts!) for many years, abruptly stopped posting.
Joe Rogan, with his huge audience, was a full-on warmist in 2018 but now routinely scoffs at the climate scam.
These are all wonderful examples, of course, but I would add the continual accumulation of evidence that renewables invariably raise the cost of electricity, which the public has now noticed. For the longest time, it was not readily apparent that supposedly free energy from the sun and wind was leading to duplication of systems and the resulting inherent inefficiencies.
That’s because solar and wind didn’t amount to much at the beginning. But, as the Green New Deal in its various forms grabbed a larger share of activity and the hidden subsidies starting revealing themselves, consumers saw their electricity prices start going up rapidly and began to learn the cause.
Now, they know, and that’s made all the difference. They’ve also noticed less reliability in the systems they depend upon and the spectacular new demands being created by AI, demands that could restrict their access to electricity and further raise the costs. Mostly, though, the public has simply tired of the crying wolf, the elevation of the planet over the person, and the insanity of it all. The UK, one of the darkest places on Earth, for crying out loud, is pushing solar at the same time as it tries to dim the sun. No one can miss that much stupidity. And, we’re bad-mouthing carbon, the stuff of life?
That’s the most powerful reason the climate scam is dying. Ordinarily people have taken note that nothing about it makes any sense except to globalist grifters who want to suck off the public teat. They’re getting mad as hell as they realize what a con the whole thing has been, and they’re just saying “NO.” It’s over, no matter how hard the grifters and true believers try to keep it going for a little longer. They’ve lost, they know it, and someday we’ll all wonder how it could have happened in a moment of COVID redux.
Twas the boy crying wolf and his youth the implied excuse in the folk tale but our version are adults with immaturity of thought their problem along with a bad case of Chicken Little Pox. Where’s the wolf when you need him?
It's the mass delusion that became a huge profit center. You're fighting the chicken little crowd AND Goldman freaking Sachs.