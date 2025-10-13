This time, it’s Queensland, Australia, which is taking a giant step toward energy reality, led by the Liberal National Party of Queensland (LNP) government of that state that gained power again a year ago.

Tarong Power Station

Jo Nova covers this mini-revolution in energy policy here, but there’s a great story at ABC News, Australia, that lays it out, and some of that is reproduced below:

Queensland’s energy minister has announced the state’s coal-fired power stations will operate until least 2046 as he unveiled a long-awaited energy road map. The five-year plan lays out what role coal, gas, wind, solar, pumped hydro and battery storage will play over the long-term in Queensland. “The former Labor government’s decision to close coal units by 2035 regardless of their condition is officially abolished today,” David Janetzki said on Friday. The LNP has reset all of the state’s coal-fired stations back to their “technical life span end date.” Mr Janetzki said the LNP will introduce law changes into parliament next week, to repeal the former Labor government’s legislated renewable energy targets. The current targets are 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, 70 per cent by 2032, and 80 per cent by 2035… Deputy Opposition Leader Cameron Dick said the energy plan “sends the wrong message” to north Queensland communities that depend on the Great Barrier Reef. “The plan puts ideology above science, above tourism and jobs, and above Queenslanders,” he said. “Because of the LNP’s ideological opposition to renewable energy and ideological obsession with coal-fired power, Queenslanders will pay more for their power.”

Notice how the opposition tries to pretend renewables lower electric costs when the opposite is not only the case, but also the reason voters are rejecting the climate scam.

A subsequent article in the same journal addresses that public sentiment:

Communities across Queensland have welcomed plans to keep coal and gas burning across the state, though some warn a lack of future planning could undermine short-term benefits. Energy Minister David Janetzki yesterday unveiled the state’s new energy road map, placing coal and gas at its centre while leaving room for renewables such as wind, solar and pumped hydro. Queensland’s energy minister has unveiled a long-awaited road map outlining the state’s future energy needs. The plan extends the life of coal-fired power stations to 2046 and expands gas generation, including a proposed new plant in central Queensland between the Queensland Investment Corporation and the private sector. Mr Janetzki said the plan replaced the former Labor government’s 2035 coal closure plan with a “sensible and pragmatic” approach focused on economics and engineering. The Banana Shire, home to Biloela’s Callide Power Station, will see the state-owned B units extended from 2028 to at least 2031… “Even at the moment there is a big overhaul on one of the unit’s at Callide and all the motels are full,” he said. “It’s brought prosperity and caused industry to grow, particularly the Gladstone [heavy] industry until [the Gladstone Power Station] was up and running. And then Rockhampton. And then all of Queensland. The region’s mayor, Nev Ferrier, said the town “wanted to keep the station for as long as” possible. “There are 300 people who work out there,” he said… About 400 kilometres south in Yarraman, residents are equally pleased. The nearby Tarong Power Station’s life has been extended from 2032 under Labor’s old plan to at least 2037. Butcher Bradley Frohloff said the extension was “great” as closure would have hurt the town. “A lot of the workers live in our town. They spend money in our town. It would drastically affect a lot of businesses,” he said.

Enough said. Queensland has chosen wisely and, as Jo Nova observes, wouldn’t it be great if other states got “the crazy idea that they can do this too.”

