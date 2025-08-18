Wealthy elites from here at home (the Rockefellers) and abroad (English billionaire Christopher Hohn, who also has funded Extinction Rebellion) are already financing a new lawfare assault on the oil and gas industry. It amounts to the latest abuse of NGO tax exemption that, it seems, no one is serious about addressing, least of all the industry victims.

Nothing will change, of course, until someone starts practicing lawfare on our side, but it needs to change and quickly, as a story from the Washington Free Beacon indicates. It is an alarming one in several respects, but let's start with this (emphasis added):

A first-of-its-kind lawsuit seeks to compel oil companies to pay wrongful death damages by holding them responsible for climate change. Sealed court filings obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show a Rockefeller-funded green group is working on that suit behind the scenes. Misti Leon filed the pioneering complaint in Washington state court on May 29, accusing seven oil companies of being responsible for the 2021 heat-wave death of her mother. Two days earlier, Leon quietly appointed climate activist and nonprofit leader Sarah Myhre to serve as the agent for her deceased mother's estate, according to sealed court filings obtained by the Free Beacon. Myhre, who isn't a lawyer, will be responsible for handling the estate's papers as the case proceeds.

Why the court records are sealed is anyone’s guess, but I wanted to know more about Myhre, so I asked Grok about her, which says this, among other things:

Myhre is a vocal advocate for addressing climate change alongside issues like misogyny, racism, and social inequity. She argues that climate impacts disproportionately affect marginalized communities and that solutions must be equitable…. She emphasizes humanizing science, sharing emotional and personal stakes (e.g., climate grief) to connect with the public. Myhre critiques the “information deficit model,” which assumes facts alone change minds, advocating instead for communication rooted in values and identity.

Apparently, Myhre supposes wrongful death liability is a matter of values and identity, whatever that means, and not just facts. Think about that for a minute and then watch this video of her laying the groundwork for this latest twist in lawfare:

The video speaks for itself, but somehow this individual became the stand-in for the plaintiff in the case, who lost her mother during the heat wave. The latter was apparently driving home, from an appointment with her doctor, in a car without working air conditioning, which is tragic, of course. But, notice who put this video up on X. It was the Center for Climate Integrity, which, according to the Washington Free Beacon, has also written the complaint on behalf of the plaintiff:

The filings appeared on letterhead of the Montana-based Bechtold Law Firm—Timothy Bechtold is one of the two lawyers representing Leon's estate in the case. The metadata, however, show they were written by Naomi Spoelman, a senior attorney with the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI), a nonprofit leading a coordinated, nationwide plan to "drive divestment" from and "delegitimize" the oil industry through litigation… When the Free Beacon asked CCI about the filings, the group confirmed its involvement in Leon's suit: "CCI serves as a consulting expert in the case," spokesman Mike Meno said in an email… Over the last decade, CCI has played a starring role in a Rockefeller-masterminded plan to destabilize the oil industry, the Wall Street Journal reported last year. According to tax filings, the Rockefeller Family Fund provided a $1 million seed grant to kickstart CCI in 2017 and donated $10.5 million to it between 2020 and 2023… In early 2016, near the outset of its plan to target the oil industry, the Rockefeller nonprofit leaders hosted a meeting with prominent environmental groups where they discussed plans to "delegitimize [ExxonMobil] as a political actor," "force officials to disassociate themselves from Exxon," "drive divestment from Exxon," and use lawsuits and state prosecutors to obtain internal documents from ExxonMobil through judicial discovery, the Free Beacon reported at the time… CCI has also received millions of dollars from English billionaire Christopher Hohn, who has funded the radical eco protest group Extinction Rebellion. Extinction Rebellion is known for organizing disruptive climate protests in public spaces worldwide and its co-founder once predicted climate change would lead to more rapes. Meanwhile, Myhre, the activist Leon appointed as her mother's estate's agent with the help of CCI, is the director of partnerships for Democracy Forward. Democracy Forward is a powerful left-wing legal outfit with a board chaired by Democratic super lawyer Marc Elias.

The CCI is, in other words, just another tax-exempt NGO pursuing the special interests of globalist elites. And, what is the oil and gas industry doing about it? Absolutely nothing but playing defense, which means the abuse will continue unabated until some entity finally decides to play offense and practice lawfare against these NGOs. Maybe they need leadership from someone like, say, Donald Trump, who could easily declare war on them.

#CCI #FreeBeacon #Climate #ClimateLawfare #Rockefeller #Hohn #CenterForClimateIntegrity

