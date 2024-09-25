Free speech is under fierce and relentless attack by the current ruling class of the very West that birthed the very freedom itself. It’s outrageous beyond belief and three pieces of news from other blog and substack authors tell the story.

First, is Michael Shellenberger’s post from two days ago. Titled ‘Envy And Fear Behind Totalitarian Plot To Censor The Planet,’ it includes the following observations from Shellenberger:

With every free speech victory, we are handed a new threat of expanded government censorship. Three of the latest threats come from Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and the Australian government. In a new Netflix documentary, Gates calls on governments to censor citizens who are “causing people not to take vaccines.” Clinton on MSNBC said that Americans who spread Russian propaganda should face criminal charges. And the Australian government recently announced that it will seek to fine social media platforms up to five percent of their total global revenue if they refuse to allow greater government censorship of their content.

Bill Gates, of course, is in the vaccine business and utterly tone-deaf as to how the forced COVID vaccinations completely upended trust in every institution. And, Hillary Clinton knows a lot about misinformation and Russian propaganda from directing and paying for the Russian hoax, but as was noted decades ago by William Safire, she has always been a “congenital liar,” so it makes sense she and Gates would want to censor others. But, the Australians?

Well, yes. Here’s what Jo Nova just published from the initiative Shellenberger cites. It’s from the legislation itself, which seeks to penalize misinformation and defines it as anything “reasonably likely to cause or contribute to serious harm”:

For the purposes of this Schedule, serious harm is: (a) harm to the operation or integrity of a Commonwealth, State, Territory or local government electoral or referendum process; or

(b) harm to public health in Australia, including to the efficacy of preventative health measures in Australia; or

(c) vilification of a group in Australian society distinguished by race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, disability, nationality or national or ethnic origin, or vilification of an individual because of a belief that the individual is a member of such a group; or

(d) intentionally inflicted physical injury to an individual in Australia; or

(e) imminent: (i) damage to critical infrastructure; or (ii) disruption of emergency services; in Australia; or

(f) imminent harm to the Australian economy, including harm to public confidence in the banking system or financial markets;

that has:

(g) significant and far-reaching consequences for the Australian community or a segment of the Australian community; or

(h) severe consequences for an individual in Australia

Obviously, the Australian ruling class loved the power it abused during COVID and wants repeat opportunities. It also wants to protect its big banks and their investments in climate grifting projects. But, item (g) is the wide-open door they want to prevent any criticism or questioning of climate policy or any other policy for that matter. It’s pure tyranny.

No one loves tyranny more or speaks more freely about ending ther rights of others to do so than UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, the Spanish socialist. Our friend David Blackmon writes about him and offers this:

The UN’s alarmist general secretary, life-long socialist Antonio Guterres, had laid the narrative groundwork for Monday’s press release during a preview delivered on Sunday. In that statement, Guterres – who famously proclaimed the world had entered into “the era of global boiling” last July – advocated for a complete restructuring of the world’s “institutions and frameworks” to address major issues like “runaway climate change,” something that no real data indicates is even happening. In addition to his usual climate alarmism, Guterres also raised questionable alarm about what he termed the “runaway development of new technologies like artificial intelligence.” "Our institutions simply can't keep up,” Guterres said. “Crises are interacting and feeding off each other. For example, as digital technologies spread climate disinformation that deepens distrust and fuels polarization. Global institutions and frameworks are today totally inadequate to deal with these complex and even existential challenges."

You need to read David’s full post to see the depths of the rulling class obsession with shoving the climate scam down our throats so he and his comrades can seize the power and all the assets. They are terrified of free speaking people, AI, Elon Musk, satellites and lasers that can evade their control and destroy their narratives and any talk they can’t direct. They are desperate, talking tough and demanding we obey but it’s not happening. Sending the climate dogs out isn’t going to work either. As the above selections show us, our dogs are out, too.

#FreeSpeech #Climate #JoNova #MichaelShellenberger #DavidBlackmon #UN #Australia

Share