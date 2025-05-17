Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

Now that solar itself got the blame for the recent European blackout, what is the argument from the Deep Ecology, anti-modernism cult?

Los Angeles based climate campaigner Michael Mezzatesta, self-described economics and climate educator, has a new one for the climate debate: blackouts are good, bringing us together! He states:

The mainstream economic narrative in the USA would have us believe that power blackouts are always a bad thing – just think of all that lost productivity! Think of the effect on the GDP!



So I was curious to see this video about the recent blackouts in Spain rack up millions of views on Instagram.



I think it resonated with people because it points towards a *new* narrative for society and the economy – one where joy & connection are prioritized over economic productivity.



As the original creator, Lili Poser, said in her caption: During the blackouts, people were "disconnected, but more connected than ever.” Imagine that!

Back to nature, the Garden of Eden? Off the grid for happiness and solidarity? Small is beautiful? Less is more? Negawatts? Degrowth? “I campaign for the extinction of the human race“ claptrap? Sammy Roth of the Los Angeles Times digs the pain, too:

“Would it be easier and less expensive to limit climate change — and its deadly combination of worsening heat, fire and drought and flood if we were willing to live with the occasional blackout?”

And how about Big Brother authoritarianism to achieve all this?

“Imagining a low-carbon world, then, means reevaluating our conception of freedom itself.” Audrea Lim, “The Ideology of Fossil Fuels.” Dissent, Spring 2018

The Progressive Left is being pilloried to stop pushing 20 percent issues (80 percent nonsupport). Blackouts might be a 2 percent issue. The working class deserves a Democrat Party that ditches climate alarm and forced energy transformation – for all the right reasons.

#Blackouts #Connection #Climate #Joy #Bradley #MasterResource

Share