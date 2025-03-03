This one has to be a sign the nadir of the climate cause is fast approaching. It’s from Phys.org and carries the incredible headline “Take A Trip to Fight Climate Change? Group Meets in Miami to Tout Psychedelic Solutions.” i had read it twice to believe it, but it’s real.

Here is how the story begins:

In South Florida, innovative ideas are being employed every day to deal with climate change threats. Start-up tech companies are 3D-printing sea walls, turning seaweed into fertilizer and even building houses out of recycled plastic. One group that gathered recently in Miami has a more unorthodox idea for coping with what may well be an existential crisis for South Florida in the coming decades. They are pitching the notion that tripping on some magic mushrooms or other hallucinogens might inspire "consciousness shifts" in the populace to do better for the planet. Major legal hurdles aside—psilocybin, the substance in mushrooms that triggers trips, is a controlled substance and using it or selling it is a crime in Florida and many states—the idea is that if more people transcend into the psychedelic realm, it could encourage more awe and appreciation of nature and a deeper personal connection to the world.

Psychedelics for Climate Action (PSYCA) hopes that maybe, just maybe, humankind might learn to live in harmony "like a flock of birds." "Psychedelics teach that we are all one and that we are all family on this planet, and we need to collectively protect our home," said Marissa Feinberg, PYSCA's founder. Members of the group met for the first time in Miami last week with the goal of demystifying psychedelics that have shown promise in treating several mental issues like depression and addiction. The night consisted of talks followed by meditation and dancing at the Climate Innovation Hub in Little Haiti. Speakers included locals from the Miccosukee Tribe and a Miami-based ketamine therapist as well as visitors who came from as far as Switzerland. Yadira Diaz, who leads the Miami chapter of the group, said while she was living in California working for Pepsi "selling plastic for a living" she had a life-altering trip on a psychedelic drug called DMT and mushrooms that inspired her to pivot careers. She moved back home to Miami and built a climate start-up, Gradible, where she works with clients like the event venue, Factory Town, to identify ways to cut waste and energy that will ultimately save the business money. "It can be a really beautiful, powerful awakening," Diaz said. "When we feel our best we do our best." Psychedelic trips can produce intense emotion or "out-of-body experiences" including hallucinations. It's been described as feeling like time stops. On good trips, users say nature can appear more saturated and vibrant and move in a way that almost looks like its breathing. Just last weekend, Diaz said she was in the Florida Keys with some friends kayaking. They took some mushrooms, then went on a hike and snorkeled. During the psychedelic experience, she said they talked about how the Keys could be the first to go from sea level rise and how lucky they were to experience it. "That's one example where it was just a beautiful experience with a beautiful group of people with the right environment, with the right doses, and we were just all frolicking and having the best time," Diaz said.

Yeah, go ahead and take a trip to save the planet, will you please? Just go away. We have much more serious business to address. We’d prefer you spoiled children go someplace else and frolic out of our sight so we can get to work.

