Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

An E&E News headline reads as follows: “The Paris Agreement at 10: What the World has Achieved.”

Not much, really. Just a whole lot of waste and false hopes with massive government intervention to create a wind/solar/battery bubble. The subtitle of the CLIMATEWire piece said much: “The blockbuster climate deal made history a decade ago. But its record at taming climate change is spotty.“

Some quotations (realism be served) follow:

But if the agreement identified the dangers, it has not resulted in lasting action to solve them — at least, not yet. Yet the COP30 climate talks last month showed that a fractured and divided world is unable to find consensus on phasing out fossil fuels — the main source of rising temperatures — a decade after nations signed an agreement to do just that. … carbon pollution from fossil fuels reached a record 38.1 billion tonnes this year…. While many countries are cutting pollution from their energy systems, it’s not enough to offset rapid growth in global energy demand, the analysis found….. … the ambitious 1.5-degree goal is gone, said Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate researcher at the University of Exeter…. “The issue is it’s been 10 years after Paris and we’re still showing slow progress.” Before COP30 convened last month in Brazil, more than 100 countries had missed multiple deadlines to submit their latest plans to cut emissions. More nations submitted them over the course of the conference, but many weren’t aligned with the Paris temperature targets. But the gap between what [developing] countries need and receive is wide…. Getting the finance flowing where it’s needed is a major challenge.

The article contains a lot of overoptimism and false hope. The anti-CO2 proponents have to do that, particularly at this precarious time. But, there are cracks in the narrative, as the above quotations show.

