Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
3d

Fantastic video... well worth the time.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

Plimer is a real gem and one of the early scientists writing about the climate cult misapplication and misinterpretation of weather as climate. The discussion is interesting and Plimer is great as always and very patient with the twits interviwing him.

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