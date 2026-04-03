The Climate Crisis Is A Scam About Which We Only Really Learn by Following the Money!
Triggernometry is a long-form interview podcast by two bright British comedians (Konstantin Kisin, who is originally from Russia and Francis Foster) who ask great questions of fascinating guests. They recently talked with Ian Plimer, an “Australian geologist and author known for his outspoken critiques of climate science and mainstream environmental policy.” It is an hour long but excellent because Plimer is a fearless enemy of the climate scam and green political correctness:
Enjoy!
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Fantastic video... well worth the time.
Plimer is a real gem and one of the early scientists writing about the climate cult misapplication and misinterpretation of weather as climate. The discussion is interesting and Plimer is great as always and very patient with the twits interviwing him.