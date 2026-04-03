Triggernometry is a long-form interview podcast by two bright British comedians (Konstantin Kisin, who is originally from Russia and Francis Foster) who ask great questions of fascinating guests. They recently talked with Ian Plimer, an “Australian geologist and author known for his outspoken critiques of climate science and mainstream environmental policy.” It is an hour long but excellent because Plimer is a fearless enemy of the climate scam and green political correctness:

Enjoy!

#ClimateCrisis #IanPlimer #Australia #Money #Triggernometry #Scam #Interview

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