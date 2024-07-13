The French don’t believe in free speech, which is hardly surprising given the class-conscious nature of that society. They don't much want to hear from their inferiors. And, that's why their Orwellian named Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication (ARCOM) is out to stop any talk not wholly in synch with the prevailing climate narrative of globalist elites. There are, after all, trillions at stake and the climate crisis narrative is, too, the glue that holds their polite condescending society together.

The logo of France’s totally Orwellian free speech regulator, the Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication , which is “A French High Independant Authority

Here's the essence of the story from Euro News:

A popular French rolling news channel has been fined for broadcasting climate scepticism unchallenged. CNews, controlled by billionaire business magnate Vincent Bolloré, provides 24-hour national and global news coverage and is the second most watched news network in France, after BFMTV. It was accused of allowing one of its guests to defend a controversial thesis on the human origin of climate change - without providing any rebuttal. Since a relaunch in 2017, the Groupe Canal+ channel has taken a conservative editorial stance. It is often compared to the right-wing American TV channel Fox News - and has been repeatedly warned by French regulators for its failure to honestly and rigorously report news. It’s in extra hot water this week, though, with the Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication (ARCOM) fining the channel €20,000 for broadcasting controversial climate scepticism without balanced reporting. “This is the first time in France and internationally that ARCOM or a regulatory authority has issued a financial sanction for a breach concerning an environmental subject,” QuotaClimat, an association that campaigns for better media coverage of ecological issues, said in response. On 8 August 2023, QuotaClimat reached out to ARCOM concerning a CNews on-air feature called ‘Punchline Eté’, which was devoted to the month of July 2023 being the hottest ever recorded. During the programme, prominent economist Philippe Herlin shared personal climate scepticism - but was not contradicted by anybody else in the TV studio, including the hosts… After investigation, ARCOM found that CNews’ lack of reaction was a “failure” to meet the obligations of the channel which “is required to ensure an honest presentation of controversial issues, in particular by ensuring the expression of different points of view”. “The speaker was able to express a controversial thesis that was not verified by the acquired scientific data without the position he was defending being put into perspective and without a contradiction on this subject being expressed following these remarks,” ARCOM added in its report, confirming a fine for CNews of €20,000.

This nonsense was then followed by an article sub-heading in headline font and another story about a radio host who dared to allow a guest to bemoan the climate crisis talk and was then threatened with an ARCOM fine:

Is unchecked climate scepticism a growing problem in French media?

Notice how the fine imposed on CNews came about; by a complaint from a NGO called QuotaClimat. I don't speak French and have no desire to learn, so I went to my Perplexity AI app to get a read on this NGO. This is what it says:

QuotaClimat is a French association that advocates for increasing media coverage of climate and ecological issues. The organization works with journalists and civil society to improve media treatment of climate and biodiversity-related topics. Some key aspects of QuotaClimat's activities include: Engaging with media outlets to address ecological issues Influencing public authorities and political decision-makers Producing a barometer to quantify and qualify media coverage of ecological issues The association was founded by Eva Morel, who serves as the president. Other key members of the organization include Anne-Lise Vernières, Lola Morel, and Jean Sauvignon, who are part of the bureau. QuotaClimat also has a team of employees and volunteers working on various aspects such as advocacy, internal cohesion, and communication.

Well, I'm definitely a fan of advocacy and communication; internal cohesion, not so much. I’m more of a dissenter, actually, and enjoy and value argument and debate, which used to be integral to Western Civil Society. And, what I see in the above capsulizes the rot that has entered into our society. I have no idea who Eva Morel is, but what I see from her in QuotaClimat is yet another example of corporatism; the effective takeover of government by private special interests for the purpose of imposing speech controls on those who disagree with her.

That’s why the Climate Cult calls us “climate deniers” and wants to shut us all up. That it’s happening with the cooperation of Western governments around the world, including our own, indicates how far we've fallen. I maintain hope we can overcome and rise again to a world where free speech and debate are cardinal values, but it won't be easy.

Hat Tip: JoNova

