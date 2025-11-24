The Daily Mail did a great story the other day that gives so much-needed balance to the typical media narrative regarding global warming. It largely revolves Dr. Richard Lindzen, who has been preaching common sense on climate for decades and is now hopeful sanity is returning to the science.

Here are the best parts of the story:

Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Meteorology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has spent decades studying atmospheric science. He told the Daily Mail that the public hysteria surrounding global warming isn’t actually based on realistic data… Scientists and climate activists have warned that this extra warmth could cause more extreme storms, rising seas that flood cities, and hotter summers that make it harder to grow food worldwide - all within the next 25 years. However, Lindzen said the financial implications of controlling the multi-trillion-dollar energy industry have been the true motivation for politicians to support flawed research that argues small temperature increases will lead to immediate disasters. ‘The fact that you have a multi-trillion dollar industry and you have an opportunity to completely overturn it had a great appeal to a lot of politicians,’ he explained. ‘They go wild on it. Another half degree and we’re doomed, and so on. The public knows this is nonsense.’ Lindzen explained the basic math behind what he called ‘climate alarm.’ He said the emphasis on lowering specific emissions like carbon dioxide (CO₂) simply doesn’t produce the worldwide temperature changes advocates say it will. The scientist noted that the planet’s temperature has fluctuated significantly throughout recorded history and science still can’t definitively prove what the exact cause of both extreme warming and cooling events has been. ‘We don’t understand the glaciation that occurred in the 15th century. You know, so what was going on then? Inadequate CO₂?’ Lindzen said of the event in the Northern Hemisphere known as the Little Ice Age. Lindzen claimed that the chief motivating factor for lawmakers supporting climate change initiatives is the control it gives politicians over the energy industry… Lindzen claimed that CO₂ has been painted by lawmakers as one of the biggest climate villains that energy companies produce, but it’s actually a minor greenhouse gas that is beneficial for plant growth.

The researcher contended that the worldwide trend of demonizing certain greenhouse gases gave many scientists a ‘free pass’ to study and support climate change theories, resulting in large financial grants being awarded to their universities. In recent years, federal agencies in the US have been spending up to $5 billion annually on climate research, with the White House’s 2024 budget sending $1.6 billion to universities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for climate change studies focusing on the imminent natural disasters global warming could cause. ‘I think it’s hopeful that people are beginning to at least question this. It’s an anomaly, historically, and it’ll be an embarrassment to our era,’ Lindzen said of climate change’s legacy… Lindzen added that even if every country hit international agreements for ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050, meaning no more CO₂ from fuel, it would only prevent a tiny fraction of a degree of warming. The global financial cost of complying with strict environmental regulations, however, could run into the hundreds of trillions of dollars, Lindzen warned, calling it a terrible trade-off for almost no gain… Another former climate activist, Ted Nordhaus, also spoke out against what he called the shifting bar for climate alarmism. The writer and co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute, a nonprofit environmental think tank, revealed that old models predicting global warming disasters this century were often based on the planet warming by roughly 9°F by 2100. When those estimates no longer seemed realistic, largely because of countries adopting cleaner energy policies over time, climate scientists began to warn that only 5°F of warming would cause the same catastrophes. ‘The amount of warming that is conceivable even in plausible worst-case scenarios, is not remotely consistent with the sorts of catastrophic outcomes that I once believed in,’ Nordhaus wrote in The Free Press in October.

Perfect! Just perfect!

#Lindzen #CO2 #GlobalWarming #ClimateChange #MIT

