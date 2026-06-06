Here some facts from Statista that need little explanation:

New records for global high temperatures keep getting set every few years now. Nevertheless, the topic of climate change has still not reached the top of the agenda for many people, as data from Statista Consumer Insights shows. Respondents in none of the 32 nations covered by the survey collectively rated climate change as the most important problem for their own country when asked to name the issues that were of the biggest significance to them.

Of the countries included in our infographic, Japan comes closest with climate change being named as a severe issue by the fifth-highest number of respondents, followed by China and India in rank 7. Generally, this is more of an expression of the few problems of Japanese and Chinese people, as still only 27 percent and 21 percent, respectively, rated the climate change issue as severe. Despite ranking only seventh in India, climate change was recognized as a big problem there by more people, 34. Among developed nations such as France, Germany, South Korea or the U.S., worry about climate change hovered between 23 and 28 percent.

Given the lack of concern, why has climate change been relentlessly hyped for decades as an existential crisis? There are two reasons.

First, although they are a minority, there are a huge number oif folks who desperately need causes to sustain their internalized views of their own self-worth, that is to say their relevance. They are the serial protesters, and they are incredibly easy to manipulate.

Secondly, there are trillions at stake in money for grifters, universities, and power-seekers of every sort (e.g., politicians, media types, revolutionaries). They lobve anbd use the serial protesters as front-line troops to advance their various special interests, which are many.

It’s that simple. Think of the climate change cause as a used car lot and the folks running it as supercharged, leisure-suited salesmen

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#Statista #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateAlarmism #ClimateCult #Causes #Money #Power

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