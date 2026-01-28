We frequently repost material from Dr. Bonner Cohen, who writes at CFACT. He is “an American policy analyst, author, and commentator” on energy policy, environmental issues, natural resources, and international relations. Per Grok, “He serves as a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research.” He recently appeared as a guest interviewee on a 20-minute Daily Signal podcast that offers some very perceptive observations on the energy scene, especially regarding what’s happening in Virginia as the Commonwealth takes several giant steps backward. The insights, though, are for everyone, everywhere who cares about energy security and freedom.

