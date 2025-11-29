Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Stearns's avatar
Doug Stearns
1h

The anti-fossil fuel zealots chose the min-Ice Age as the standard of what the climate should be because that was before the use of fossil fuels. This in spite of the suffering caused by the climate conditions of the time.

Though CO2 is so small a component of the atmosphere (0.04%), it cannot influence the climate, but since their “stated” goal is to “save humanity” and they think CO2 causes global warming, the zealots should be supporting and praising the use of fossil fuels that has saved humanity from the severe climate of the pre-industrial revolution period (mini Ice Age)!

Because of the use of fossil fuels, humanity is many times more capable of adapting to the climate as it changes going forward, whether warming or cooling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture