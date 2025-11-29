John Robson in the video I just posted mentioned a 2024 article “explaining the climate skeptic viewpoint in the American Journal of Economics and Sociology.” It apparently caused a furor among the usual suspects who “howled that such fuse must not even be aired, not because there were errors in the paper, but because climate skepticism is double plus ungood. The journal didn’t retract the paper because again the critics couldn’t point to any factual issues but it did fire the editor,” Marty Rowland.

Being a graduate of the Penn State School of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology and familiar with the aforementioned journal, I was much intrigued and decided I wanted to learn more, so I asked Grok why Marty Rowland was fired and got this (emphasis added):

Marty Rowland, an environmental engineer and lecturer at the Henry George School of Social Science, was fired in August 2025 from his role as Special Issues Editor at the American Journal of Economics and Sociology (AJES). The explicit reason provided to him by the journal’s board was his decision to publish the peer-reviewed paper “Carbon Dioxide and a Warming Climate are not Problems” by Andy May and Marcel Crok, which appeared in a special issue on diverse perspectives on climate change. This paper, which drew on IPCC reports and other data to argue that human CO2 emissions and associated warming do not pose significant risks, became one of the journal’s most-read articles ever—ranking #2 in AJES’s 83-year history and in the top 0.1% of all papers tracked by publisher Wiley’s Altmetric system. Key Factors Leading to the Firing: The dismissal stemmed from intense backlash against the paper’s skeptical stance, which challenged mainstream narratives on climate alarmism. Here’s a breakdown: Calls for Retraction and Publisher Pressure: Shortly after online publication on May 29, 2024, critics demanded the paper’s retraction, labeling it “climate denialism” and comparing it to Holocaust denial in some responses. Wiley, AJES’s publisher, pushed the board to retract it, arguing the paper contradicted the “only legitimate view” of climate change as dangerous—a position the board reportedly echoed when explaining Rowland’s removal. However, no factual errors were identified in the paper, so retraction criteria weren’t met, and it remains published. Influential Critiques: The board cited a subsequent paper by Tinus Pulles, “Climate Denialism,” as a key justification, along with others solicited from board members like Clifford Cobb (“The Politics of Climate Denialism and the Secondary Denialism of Economics”) and James Gwartney & Joshua Lough. These critiques relied heavily on appeals to scientific “consensus” and climate model outputs rather than direct rebuttals of the original paper’s data-driven claims. Positive reviews from skeptics like David Wojick and H. Sterling Burnett were dismissed. Broader Context of Suppression: Rowland’s special issue aimed to synthesize social and economic views on climate as per AJES’s founding mission, including skeptical perspectives to foster debate. When he questioned the firing—pointing out that the IPCC itself hasn’t quantified current dangers from CO2—the board allegedly claimed the IPCC was withholding “secret data” proving harm, a claim Rowland and the authors called unsubstantiated. Critics, including May, frame this as “Orwellian” censorship to enforce orthodoxy, noting similar cases like physicist Wolfgang Wagner’s 2011 resignation from Remote Sensing after a skeptical paper.

Not much more needs to said. Rowland was fired because he dared to publish science that didn’t match the desired political narrative and the one no doubt providing gobs of money for universities willing to sell their souls. Our education system is hopelessly corrupted by money, just like our politics.

But…notice what happened. The stupid move to cave to the proselytizers and fire Rowland and greatly magnified interest in the article, just as happened with me. I dug into the matter and found another article by one of the authors, Andy May, who happens to be a petrophysicist. Here is some of what he had to say (he also provides a link to the published AJES piece, which is excellent):

We were charged by Marty Rowland and the American Journal of Economics and Sociology (AJES) with writing a literature review paper supporting the skeptical (aka “denier”) position with regard to dangerous man-made climate change. Our paper is fully peer-reviewed and presents what we think is the most convincing argument… The case that human greenhouse gas emissions (mainly carbon dioxide) control the climate as claimed in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) or that the resulting climate change is dangerous, is very weak. See the quote from IPCC AR6 Working Group II (WGII) below. “Human-induced climate change … has caused widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people, beyond natural climate variability. … The rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt (high confidence).” How do we show that assertion is weak? There are many options. The AR6 WGI and WGII reports define climate change as the global warming since 1750 or 1850. The period before these dates is commonly referred to as the “pre-industrial period.” The Little Ice Age, a phrase rarely used in AR6, extends from about 1300 to 1850. It was a very cold and miserable time for humanity, with a lot of well-documented extreme weather in the historical record from all over the Northern Hemisphere. It was also a time of frequent famines and pandemics. We show that arguably today’s climate is better than then, not worse. Nonetheless, the IPCC claims that extreme weather events are worse now than in the past. However, observations do not support this. Some extreme weather events, such as the land area under extreme drought, are decreasing, not increasing. Globally, the incidence of hurricanes shows no significant trend. Observations show no increase in damage or any danger to humanity today due to extreme weather or global warming. Climate change mitigation, according to AR6, means curtailing the use of fossil fuels, even though fossil fuels are still abundant and inexpensive. Since the current climate is arguably better than the pre-industrial climate and we have observed no increase in extreme weather or climate mortality, we conclude that we can plan to adapt to any future changes. Until a danger is identified, there is no need to eliminate fossil fuel use.

The sums it quite nicely, indeed. Climate change is being used in a very duplicitous fashion to: (1) financially grift off various schemes aimed at impoverishing the middle class and further enrich the wealthy, (2) satisfy the thirst for political power among our would-be masters, and (3) satisfy the pseudo-religious needs of the climate cult.

#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #AJES, #JournalOfEconomicAndScociolgy #ClimateBlob #MartyRowland #ClimateCult #ClimateGrifters #ClimateChange #FossilFuels

Share