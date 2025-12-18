Mark Mills is one of the best energy observers out there, as most readers no doubt know from his previous articles and videos. He’s also the founder of the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA), which is an offshoot of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and advocates for free-market energy policies.

The NCEA has just released some outstanding research, in fact, on the degree to which the renewables industry has been anything but free market. Their post summarizing the research may be found here, and below are some of the key findings, including a great graph:

In the U.S., federal financial interventions and subsidies for the energy sector take four main forms: income tax expenditures for particular corporate and individual taxpayers (e.g., industry-specific expense deductions and tax liability credits); direct expenditures to nonfederal recipients (both producers and consumers) through a grant, loan, or other means of financial assistance; research and development (R&D) support through basic research, leading to the development of new forms of energy supply and improvements to existing technologies; and loan guarantees, mainly from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office, to reduce the cost of borrowing for new clean energy technologies. Of these four categories, income tax expenditures are the main federal subsidy provided to the coal, crude oil, and natural gas industries. In its latest report on the topic, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that tax expenditures represented 84% of the total financial support provided to fossil fuels in fiscal year 2022 and 85% over the fiscal 2016–22 period. The two main categories of tax expenditures available for fossil fuel producers would include the expensing of intangible drilling costs (IDC) (e.g., labor, surveys, ground clearing, road building, and drainage), which directly reduce the company’s income tax for the year that the costs were incurred, and the use of excess of percentage over cost depletion accounting, both of which function as accelerated depreciation of capital spending for tax reporting purposes. Similar expensing treatment for capital expenditures is enjoyed by other industries, including mining, timber, and agriculture. Other, smaller, energy tax expenditure categories include credits against a company’s tax liability for enhanced oil recovery activities and marginal wells, the deduction of passive losses from oil and gas working interests, the amortization of geological and geophysical expenditures over a two-year schedule, and capital gains (rather than ordinary income) treatment for coal royalties. While some of these preferential tax policies for fossil fuels have been in place for many years—in the case of the IDC deduction, since 1913—the amount of aggregate annual revenue loss to the federal government has been minimal over time, given that these are mainly expense-related deductions. Moreover, the inherent volatility of energy commodity prices has made many of these tax deductions reversible over time; in some years, the industry has generated negative tax expenditures (i.e., positive tax revenues) for the U.S. Treasury. For example, the IDC provision essentially represents a tax deferral. Intangible drilling costs are expensed when they are incurred, resulting in reduced tax revenues for the federal government; however, this up-front loss is offset by tax revenue gains in the following years when no further deductions are allowed. This tax reality is masked by growing oil and gas investments in most years and only tends to come to light when industry capital spending slows sharply due to a weaker commodity price environment.

This was the case in the wake of the shale-related 2014 collapse of crude oil prices, when domestic drilling activity stalled, and upstream oil and gas assets were aggressively written down by the U.S. industry, resulting in the IDC provision and total energy tax expenditures both turning negative over the fiscal 2016–17 period. Figure 1 shows the total income tax expenditures for the U.S. energy sector since the mid-1990s, based on estimates prepared annually by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. In fiscal year 2025, fossil fuel–related tax expenditures totaled a net $2.6 billion in revenue losses to the federal government. Over the fiscal 1994–2025 period, the annual average was $1.6 billion. Going forward, the capital spending discipline now ingrained in most American energy corporate suites would seem to imply a continued low level of tax expenditures for the domestic industry.

Figure 1: Tax Expenditures for the U.S. Energy Sector, FY1994–FY2025, Source: Source: Data from U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Tax Analysis, “ Tax Expenditures ”

By way of comparison, Figure 1 also breaks out the non–fossil fuel component of tax expenditures for the energy industry, highlighting the disproportionate share garnered by renewable developers and clean energy- and efficiency-related end-use projects over the past 10–15 years, particularly the step change in the wake of the IRA’s passage in 2022. In fiscal year 2025, tax expenditures for renewables and end users aggregated $57.9 billion. Renewable companies mainly benefit from energy production and investment tax credits for wind and solar power projects, as well as various production tax credits for ethanol and other renewable fuels. Unlike the expense deductions primarily used by fossil fuel producers, the production and investment tax credits enjoyed by the clean energy industry can be used to offset the overall tax liability of these corporate filers. Similarly, the end-use category chiefly includes investment tax credits for businesses and individuals who purchase clean vehicles or employ energy-efficient equipment and appliances on their property (both existing and new construction). The amount of federal tax expenditures allocated for renewables and end users in fiscal year 2025 alone surpassed the aggregate total for fossil fuels over the entire fiscal 1994–2025 period ($50.8 billion). Rounding out the industry’s fiscal 2025 tax expenditure total, the electricity grid segment ($3.6 billion) in Figure 1 includes production credits and other tax breaks related to nuclear generation, transmission, and utility conservation activities.

As the analysis indicates, renewables subsidies swamp non-renewables subsidies. The report goes in much more detail, but this is the main point. The fossil fuel subsidies that the UN likes to crow about are vague and speculative, ginned up by green grifters and ideologues in their pay. The real story is that fossil fuel subsidies amount to 5% of those given to supposedly green energy that is anything but!

#NCEA #MarkMills #Subsidies #Renewables #FossilFuels

Share