John Robson takes on the climate attribution cult, of which there is a queen who lays down a law demanding attribution need not be accompanied by science:

I asked Grok about Friederike Otto and here is some of what I learned:

Otto has repeatedly called for an immediate and complete ban on new fossil fuel extraction and infrastructure , arguing that partial transitions (like "net-zero by 2050") are insufficient given the scale of the crisis.

Otto is a strong proponent of using climate litigation as a tool for enforcement , pushing for radical accountability where governments and corporations face binding legal obligations to meet science-based emissions targets.

She has supported or contributed to attribution studies used in lawsuits (e.g., linking heatwaves to fossil fuel emissions) and advocates for "climate justice" frameworks that hold polluters liable, including retroactive damages for past emissions.

In her view, this could extend to international tribunals treating climate inaction as a crime against humanity, similar to environmental rulings by the International Court of Justice.

She has co-authored papers arguing that probabilistic attribution science should be admissible in courts to prove causation, potentially leading to massive reparations or shutdowns of high-emission industries.

Otto has engaged with degrowth ideas, suggesting that endless economic growth in wealthy nations is incompatible with planetary boundaries. In discussions at climate conferences and in her writings, she argues for capping or reducing GDP growth in high-income countries to prioritize well-being over consumption, redirecting resources toward global equity and emissions reductions.

She supports policies like rationing high-carbon activities (e.g., personal carbon budgets or quotas for flying and meat consumption) to enforce equitable sharing of the carbon budget, ensuring that the Global North drastically cuts emissions to leave atmospheric space for developing countries.

Otto advocates for an all-out, wartime-style mobilization for renewables, including massive public investment to build out solar, wind, and storage at scales that eclipse current plans. She has criticized "greenwashing" in energy transitions and called for banning fossil fuel lobbying outright, while pushing for 100% renewable grids by 2030 in feasible regions.

In a 2023 op-ed, she proposed mandatory electrification mandates for all new buildings and vehicles, coupled with subsidies only for low-carbon tech, rejecting any "bridge fuels" like natural gas.

Otto pushes for climate reparations funds where wealthy nations pay trillions to vulnerable countries for loss and damage, funded by taxes on high emitters (e.g., a global carbon tax on luxury goods or aviation). She has testified in support of mechanisms like the UN's Loss and Damage Fund, but argues it must be radically scaled up with enforceable contributions.

She also calls for halting all international finance for fossil fuels from bodies like the World Bank and redirecting it to adaptation in the Global South, while advocating for debt forgiveness tied to emissions reductions.

Sounds like the Queen of Doom to me.

