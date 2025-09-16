Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Perhaps it is a last stand and, in some respects, a wake. The “Policymakers Symposium” scheduled for September 17-18 in New York City is described as follows:

National Clean Energy Week is a celebration of the policies, industries, and innovations that power our daily lives while producing no or very little greenhouse gas emissions. Despite the very real technological and political challenges, a clean energy future is in our reach and America is ready to lead the way. Whether attending the flagship Policymakers Symposium or hosting your own celebration, please join us in recognition of all that clean energy can bring: energy independence and economic prosperity.

The pitch?

Register now for the National Clean Energy Week Policymakers Symposium and secure your place among the policymakers, business leaders and innovators driving change.

It can be hoped that government budgets will no longer allow such CO2 fests (both in transportation and in partying). But different states are still throwing good money after bad:

… the leaders of South Carolina, the District of Columbia, Tennessee, New Mexico and Mississippi are the first to issue proclamations recognizing September 15-19, 2025, as Clean Energy Week. These proclamations were made by Govs. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.), Bill Lee (R-Tenn.), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.), Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-D.C.).

“I’m grateful to Governors McMaster, Lee, Grisham, Reeves and Mayor Bowser for recognizing the importance of National Clean Energy Week,” stated event chair Heather Reams, CEO of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Forum (a front Republican/conservative group).

As we mark another year of the benefits of clean energy, it’s important to highlight the widespread support for clean energy innovation and technology across the country. This isn’t a red or blue issue—it’s a red, white and blue issue that transcends party lines. These proclamations underscore the desire states have to enhance innovation, create and retain jobs within their local economies, strengthen America’s global competitiveness and ensure our clean energy sector is not only expanded and protected, but empowered to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Really? The ‘clean’ energy movement is in denial, with full coffers but little good to report. The wind, solar, battery, and energy efficiency industries, politicized and political, are under seize. A civil war is underway with grassroot environmentalists rebelling against Big Wind and Big Solar. (The Robert Bryce count is past 1,100 delayed or cancelled projects.)

Debate, do not assume, climate alarmism. Consider the eco-problems of industrial wind, solar, and batteries as grid electricity–and explain the bust in rooftop solar. Remember the wisdom of Peter Huber [1], who wrote a quarter century ago:

The greenest fuels are the ones that contain the most energy per pound of material than must be mined, trucked, pumped, piped, and burnt. [In contrast], extracting comparable amounts of energy from the surface would entail truly monstrous environmental disruption…. The greenest possible strategy is to mine and to bury, to fly and to tunnel, to search high and low, where the life mostly isn’t, and so to leave the edge, the space in the middle, living and green.

[1] Hard Green: Saving the Environment from the Environmentalists (New York: Basic Books, 1999), pp. 105, 108.

#CO2 #MasterResource #Bradley #CleanEnergyWeek #Energy #BigWind #BigSolar

Share