Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

I love these posts, they point out the utterly obvious. The Green Scheme has to be stopped.

We finally have a President that understands the importance of coal fired power plants. Now we need a Congress that rolls back every unnecessary regulation standing in the way. We can’t risk doing this all with EO. We can not make this mistake again. Money, materials, and labor are all stretched. We have to get this done right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
2h

Thank you Tom! I appreciate your publishing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas J Shepstone
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture