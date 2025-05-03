Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The late Donn Dears wrote a very prescient book titled “Clean Energy Crisis” in 2023. This, his last book, was written before the announcement of the many data centers now now proposed and which will drastically increase electricity usage. Dears wrote much on the flaws and fiction of net-zero carbon and dependence on such forms of electricity. In fact, his statements written in 2023 regarding “What would it take to replace fossil fuels” are listed below: Remember, this is before the advent of AI data centers.

Here is what Donn Dears calculated in power generation needs by 2050 from a combination of wind, PV solar, and nuclear if these were to supply everything:

995,141 wind turbines of 2.5 MW each

3,918,996 MW of PV solar

881 new nuclear units like Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4

In summary of this, Mr. Dears writes:

”It is not possible to generate all the electricity needed for electrification of the economy (including the replacement of ICE vehicles and BEV’s, and the replacement of natural gas for heating with electric heat pumps) by relying on wind, PV Solar, or nuclear power, whether alone or in combination”

Thank you, Donn Dear! We miss your great engineering talent and visionary work. RIP my friend. Your numerous published books, blog and voluminous published technical articles warned us. It is my hope the state and Federal bureaucrats who create laws and regulations will read your books and grasp some of the following.

The Importance of Coal Power

Previous articles by me and others have highlighted the importance of coal power, which is one of the only ways to do what net-zero favoroites cannot. Especially during peak demand in the winter. As this is written, it is May and the period between March and May, in the U.S. Lower 48 has always been a period of low demand, due to the mild weather not requiring much heating or cooling. The crisis periods are peak summer, July-August, and winter December-February. Coal has unique and proven benefits for power generation. Such as long-term on-site storage.

Here are several articles covering the importance of coal power for electricity reliability, affordability, Dispatchability and National security.

Analysis and Conclusions

Generation of the power required for our country to remain the #1 world economy and to sustain our high quality of life will require much more electricity generation capacity than solar and wind can possibly generate. The EIA and IEA forecast that electricity demand by 2050 will increase by 50%. (In my opinion plus the opinions of Stephen Heins, Chris Wright, Tom Shepstone and others…this is conservative considering AI Data centers and plans to reshore manufacturing.)

Satisfying this demand increase will need to come from conventional forms of proven primary energy. Those proven forms of primary energy for electricity generation are natural gas, nuclear, coal and hydroelectric.

A 50% increase in capacity will be about 600 GW of generation capacity from the current 1, 200 GW of installed capacity. So, what sources can supply this enormous amount of power generation capacity?

Let’s be realistic. For reliable, dispatchable power, 24/7, that generation must come from coal, gas or nuclear. Here is my take on this. For gas power production G-E has reported record sales and the shops are full until about 2030. They hope to produce about 54 GW of power production by 2030.

Let’s say with facilities modernization and expansion by 2050 they can produce say 300 GW more. That gets us to about 350 GW by 2050. Yes, I know there are also other gas turbine manufacturers such as Mitsubishi and Siemens. But….in my view, we are already too dependent on “Just in Time” pipeline-supplied gas. America is now about 45% dependent on natural gas for electricity generation.

Nuclear is well proven and has provided about 20% of our electricity for decades. However, expansion takes time and the supply chain needs to be rebuilt. Back to Donn Dears’s forecast of 881 new nuclear plants by 2050. We must remember it took Georgia Power about ten years to build the 2,200 MW expansion at Plant Vogtle. So, nuclear should be included in the portfolio of new generation. However, the entire U.S. Fleet of about 94 operating nuclear units took about 30 years to design and construct. between 1957 and 1987. The current operating nuclear plants represent 97 GW.

I know this is rough, back-of-the-envelope estimating, but so are all forecasts.

So, if gas plants can provide say 350 GW of new capacity and new nuclear units another 200 GW (I may be optimistic on doubling existing fleet capacity, considering the age of existing plants and the fact that some will be retired by 2050). Where do we get the remaining 50+ GW of required electricity generation capacity? I predict much more than 50GW of new coal or other dispatchable power will be required before 2050. Moreover, we must reconsider the retirements of existing coal plants. According to the Washington Times article, over 117 coal plants are scheduled to be shut down by 2030.

My suggestion is to build at least 125 GW of new coal plants. This is about the same capacity as has been shut down and demolished since Obama was President. It will not be easy to do so.

A large coal plant can be imploded with explosives in about ten seconds and reduced to a pile of rubble as Green supporters cheer. However, to build a magnificent, dispatchable, reliable, and affordable 600 MW coal plant will take about five years after the permitting is completed.

My next article will be on the challenges of building 125 GW of new coal plants, but it must be done!

See original post here for full story, references, and sources.

